ABERDEEN – A snag in the property transfer of the former Holley Performance and a moratorium on Urban Development Assistant Grant loans were just a couple of the numerous topics discussed during Feb. 23’s board of aldermen meeting.
Enviro Builders owner Howard Harper shared his concerns with two issues about the site to board members. He was approved in September to purchase the building for the second time. That time was for $90,000 with credit received from earnest money he previous spent on attempting to purchase the building.
Through a contract the city signed with Harper, there’s a stipulation that he must employ a certain number of jobs through three phases. Another stipulation was that a certain percentage of the employees must reside in Aberdeen.
An issue he has experienced with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) deals with a chemical spill linked to Tenneco Automotive years ago.
“The City of Aberdeen took on the liability because they actually owned the property. Legal documents show the property cannot be sold or transferred unless MDEQ approves the sale,” he said. “In order to transfer the property, MDEQ is insisting there has to be a phase 1 environmental site study done.”
The second issue deals with the lack of a legal description on part of the property through the transfer. He said a $4,000 survey is required to remedy it. The environmental site study through EarthCon of Jackson is $10,000, and Harper said the state would take on the liability after the study.
“I’m willing to pay the cost of these two items if I can take that off my sale price. I have no problem paying it, but it would be deducted from my purchase price,” he said.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes was told the building appraised at $127,000. It was previously jointly owned by the city and the county before the two governments agreed upon a deed swap for the county’s interest in Aberdeen’s 50 percent stake in the Prairie Industrial Park.
“When it was sold for the first time to Mr. Harper, it was co-owned by the city and the county. It was a $10,000 payment made at that time. He failed to follow through with that, which is like earnest money. The city got $5,000; the county got $5,000. That sale was done. When he came back the second time to buy this property, we allocated those funds from the previous sale to this, which means he paid zero,” said Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
As far as liability, Allen said it remains with Tenneco and not with the city. He added MDEQ did a phase 1 study years ago, which is an ongoing investigation.
“This is well known and well documented from years ago. Tenneco is responsible for it. However, now, according to what Mr. Harper said tonight, he’s wanting us to be responsible for it and get him paid for remediation. It’s not ours to remediate or to give him $10,000 more dollars. That’s taxpayers of Aberdeen’s money,” he said.
Haynes asked what would happen to the board if funds were misappropriated.
Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth said the city hasn’t had any interest on the site other than Harper.
“You can look in the face of the people and say, ‘We don’t want the jobs. We do not want to improve Aberdeen. We don’t want to move Aberdeen forward,’” she said. “I have been involved with this man, and this man is on the up and up. I don’t care about what you think and what you heard. Everything he says is true, and I checked it out.”
Allen said another person associated with Westlake is now looking at the property.
“I’m not trying to get it away from him [Harper],” he said. “They’re going to have exactly the same problems.”
City attorney Walter Zinn Jr. will talk to Harper and county board of supervisors attorney David Houston for more information before aldermen revisit the matter.
Easing out of the banking business
Aldermen approved a $10,000 UDAG loan for EHolliday, LLC, and the board asked for documentation of more collateral. Later during his input, Allen said the city’s UDAG fund has greatly decreased through the years and suggested capping it off where it is.
“Over the years, we have been terrible bankers. I’d love for us to get completely away from UDAGs. I understand the reasons for them, but we were down to $53,000. After tonight, we’re down to $43,000,” he said. “There may be a time down the road we need that $43,000 for police cars, for trucks, for something. That’s a hedge fund we can use as a savings account.”
Ward 1 Nicholas Holliday said the UDAG loans give hope to entrepreneurs, adding he didn’t think the city should get away from awarding them. He was favorable in minimizing amounts loaned once more money is paid back. Haynes suggested after the city recoups money loaned out, the cap should be $50,000.
It was noted there have been success stories through UDAG loans, but some businesses have gone out of business.
Providing police cars
The Aberdeen Police Department is in dire need of police cars, and the board gave approval to purchase two used Dodge Chargers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The cost is $6,500, with an additional $790 needed for striping.
Additionally, aldermen approved to purchase three 2021 Ford Explorers from Clark Ford at $36,988 each. The new vehicles will be assembled and are expected to arrive in mid- to late-June.
In another matter, the board approved to apply for additional COVID-19 relief funds through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with Zinn, city clerk Melissa Moore and comptroller Karen Crump taking the lead.
Expenses can spent for reasons such as disinfecting facilities, COVID-19 testing, personal protection equipment and expenses to ensure public safety.
“You have to have police cars for that,” Garth said of the last item.
Other items of discussion
During his input, Haynes made motions on a few items, including readvertising for the Aberdeen Electric Department manager’s position and restarting the process of hiring.
He also motioned for the city to not be responsible for covering travel reimbursement for the mayor to travel from his/her home to work and back. Approved travel will still be provided for the mayor’s out of town business.
Another motion was for the city to do away with a $1 raise for employees after they complete their 90-day probationary period. Instead, all raises will be granted upon performance-based evaluations.
With the exception of the electric department manager item, Holliday voted against the items and questioned if Robert’s Rules of Order was suspended in order to introduce the matters, but Haynes said it was permissible through alderman input.
Holliday voiced his thoughts during his input.
“I just want to ask the board, ‘Where are we headed?’ We’re opening up old wounds. We’re settling scores. We’re doing everything we can to not move the city forward,” he said. “Let’s make sure we’re making the right decisions to move Aberdeen forward. We haven’t moved an inch since taking these seats.”
Also during his input, Haynes recognized the late Antonio Crayton who recently lost his life as the result of an accident while trying to help someone who had an accident on the Highway 45 river bridge. He also proposed a resolution for Aberdeen High School students who did recent research for Black History Month.
Holliday suggested the city should consider a policy covering employees for a certain number of days when inclement weather strikes so they don’t have to use vacation time.
City officials and citizen Brick Young also applauded the work of city crews during the recent ice storms, with minimal issues reported.
“Anybody who worked in that kind of weather and worked that hard needs a big hand,” Young said.