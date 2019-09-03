ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors showed its appreciation Aug. 23 to Tronox and Weyerhaeuser for the use of property for burn sites to help alleviate landfill loads in the aftermath of April 13’s tornadoes, which struck Hamilton and the east side of Monroe County.
“We started out with an estimate to dispose of those materials of I think about $28 to $30 per cubic yard. I think when the dust settles that those costs will be around a little less than $14. A couple of things allowed for that to happen, and one of those things was transportation costs. We were able to dispose those materials and have trucks travel a whole lot shorter distances than they would have if we’d gone with another method,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
He said the burn sites were the first ones Mississippi officials have issued statewide since the April 27, 2011 EF5 tornado that struck Smithville.
“With a corporation the size of y’all’s corporations, the easiest thing to do is say, ‘I can’t get involved with this because it’s too much liability,’ and Weyerhaeuser and Tronox are both fine organizations, but it comes down to the people of those organizations….somebody willing to step up to the plate to say, ‘We’re willing to do this,’” Kirkpatrick said.
He said the federal government had the biggest share of savings because of the use of burn sites.