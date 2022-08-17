AMORY – Last Friday marked the one-year anniversary of an unsolved murder that claimed the life of former community advocate and business owner Judy Baxter. She was murdered Aug. 12, 2021 at her home alongside 12th Avenue N.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies have assisted in the case and throughout the yearlong investigation, there have not been any persons of interest.
During an Aug. 11 press conference, family members offered a $10,000 reward to compliment the up to $10,000 reward Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers could pay for information leading to a felony arrest in the case.
“We had a lot of tips that came in after the event and want to shake people’s memories and let them continue to reflect. A lot of people get busy with their day-to-day and don’t think about this every day,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen. “We’re just trying to make them think if there was something suspicious that they didn’t report and didn’t bother to say anything about it because they didn’t think it was important. Sometimes as these cases drag on with time, it’s the little things that pull it all together.”
He expressed his appreciation to the numerous agencies who have assisted in the case, giving special thanks to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney John Weddle and his staff.
"We continue to pray for the family and friends of Mrs. Baxter and ask the community to do the same. We all want justice for Mrs. Judy and her family," Bowen said.
Anyone with any information in the case may contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at (662) 256-2676. People can also use the P3 Crime Stoppers app through the pictured QR code.
“Somebody out there knows something about it, and we hope it’s in your heart to come forward,” said her son, Keith. “You’ve got to search your heart and know this person is out there. If you know anything, please let Crime Stoppers or the police department know.
“Somebody would see her every day I would think, and she always had kind words about everybody. She was just a good person, and everybody realized that. That’s why we can’t imagine why somebody would do this,” he added.
Judy’s murder followed a deadly July 31, 2021 workplace shooting at True Temper.
“Murders in Amory are few and far between. They’re about once every four or five years. That, in itself, is something we don’t see a lot of and when it does happen, it causes a shock wave through the city, especially in this incident,” Bowen said.
The purpose of Thursday’s press conference was to keep the case on people’s minds since it has been a year.
“We want to remind everyone that this is not a cold case. This case is not a forgotten case. Since the evening of August 12, 2021, several agencies have worked endlessly and continue to work on leads, as well as use new investigative tools to continue the search for a suspect or suspects responsible for this crime,” Bowen said.
Keith thanked the City of Amory, Amory police and fire departments and citizens of Amory for their efforts and support.
“We had a vigil, but it didn’t stop there. We hear from somebody every day, and it’s just amazing. People in Amory loved her, and it shows,” he said. “She lived a life that people remembered. She gave more than she took, and there are still a lot of people, especially at our church – it’s taken 10 people to replace her for everything she did at the church.”
