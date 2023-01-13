WREN – Two men were charged with felonies, and more arrests may follow in an ongoing investigation that led to the recovery of firearms and several ATVs stolen from Mississippi and neighboring states.
According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, investigators, patrol and narcotics agents have worked hard in the Wren area during the past few weeks, which led to the two arrests.
Nathan Mclevain, 29, was charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny and burglary. Brandon Huppert, 28, was charged with seven counts of possession of stolen property.
Items recovered include a 2017 Harley Davidson stolen from Hickman County, Tennessee, a 2020 Yamaha Raptor stolen from Walton County, Georgia, a 2020 Can Am Renegade stolen from Webster County, a 2019 Polaris Sportsman stolen from Jackson County, a 2003 Yamaha Raptor stolen from Memphis, a 2019 Polaris XT4 stolen from Talladega, Alabama and a 2018 Honda Foreman stolen from Monroe County.
Multiple firearms and a silencer were also recovered.
The Facebook post states most of the items were stolen through Facebook Marketplace as part of a fund reversal scam. Some of them are connected to individuals from the Aberdeen area the Monroe County Sheriff's Office recently incarcerated through a state and federal investigation.
