Members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case in Wren that led to the discovery of several stolen ATVs and firearms.

WREN – Two men were charged with felonies, and more arrests may follow in an ongoing investigation that led to the recovery of firearms and several ATVs stolen from Mississippi and neighboring states.

