Approximately 650 Itawamba Community College graduates will receive associate’s degrees or certificates in four in-person ceremonies, May 13 and 14, at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.

The ceremonies include May 13 – 10 a.m., Associate of Arts (A-L) and 2 p.m., Associate of Arts (M-Z); and May 14 – Associate of Applied Science (career education), 10 a.m. and Associate of Applied Science (health science), 2 p.m. The A.A.S. ceremonies will also include those who earned certificates. In addition, a high school equivalency ceremony will be at 6 p.m., May 13.

Since COVID-19 prevented an in-person ceremony last year, both 2020 and 2021 graduates have been invited to participate.

Each participant will receive a maximum of 10 tickets to comply with state COVID guidelines regarding social distancing in arenas. Masks will be required.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed at LetsGoICCTV.com.

 

