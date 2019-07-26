AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory Back to School Bash will kick off at 10 a.m. on July 27 with a parade on Main Street, signaling some late summer fun ahead of the start of the new school year.
Vehicles participating in the parade are to line up behind Country Boy’s Hamburgers no later than 9:45 a.m.
“All Monroe County schools and candidates are welcomed. We will have a pep rally following. We will also have games, face painting and inflatables donated by Kiwanis,” said event chairperson Megan Riggan.
The events will take place in Frisco Park until noon.
Students will have an opportunity to take aim at local personalities in the dunking booth, including coaches, Mayor Brad Blalock and Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill. Members of the Junior Auxiliary and Southern Jewels will pass out free school supplies. There will also be a drawing to win a bicycle.
“We will also have some candidates setting up booths, giving ice cream and making ID badges for the children,” Riggan said.