AMORY – Seersucker suits, bow ties and fancy hats will add to the Kentucky Derby vibe of this year’s Junior Auxiliary of Amory Charity Ball, being held March 11 at the Old Armory.
Funds raised through the event benefit JA’s service projects, such as the Back to School Bash and Santa’s Helpers.
“The only way Junior Auxiliary obtains money to do our other service projects is through Charity Ball. Our Back to School Bash provides free school supplies to all children in Monroe County who want them and last year, Santa’s Helpers provided gifts to more than 260 children,” said JA second-vice president Terri Blair.
Additionally, JA helps provide for other needs, such as assistance to those suffering from house fires and particular needs expressed through local schools.
While the Kentucky Derby attire isn’t required for Saturday’s event, it is encouraged.
“We vote, as a chapter, on different themes. Charity Ball is usually in February and since it’s being held in March this year, it brings more of a springtime feel to the event. We like the [derby] hats and think it will be a fun time,” Blair said.
This year’s outstanding citizen, Carla Glasgow, will be recognized, along with members of the Royal Court. Glasgow is a longtime downtown Amory staple who is active with Amory Main Street, Kiwanis Club and the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.
Seniors on this year’s Royal Court are Callie Beasley, Baylee Cresap, Parker Ford, Payton Ford, Ali Holton, Maggie Kate Cummings, Triniti McGee, Layken Meaders, Emma Pinkerton, Karsen Sanders and Kami Wilf, all of Amory High School; Clover McGowan and Jaidan Sanders, both of Hamilton High School; Bella Oliver and Alyssa Robertson, both of Hatley High School; and Lillian Alexander, Chloe Reeder and Alivia Tipton, all of Smithville High School.
Live music will be provided by the Tupelo band Bonfire Orchestra, and dinner will include a choice of pork loin or chicken, along with vegetables, sides and dessert.
There will also be a raffle and online silent auction featuring a range of items, such as spa packages, a gun, jewelry, pottery, a TV, hotel stays and gift certificates to local stores. People will bid on items on the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Facebook page for the silent auction.
“We want to thank all of our patrons and contributors to our silent auction. We couldn’t do it without their support,” Blair said.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and the event begins at 6 p.m. Glasgow and the Royal Court will be honored at the beginning of Charity Ball, followed by the presentation of scholarships. Dinner is at 7 p.m., with entertainment beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.com by searching Amory Charity Ball.
