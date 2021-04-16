The most recent arraignment day in Monroe County Circuit Court March 29 resulted in the highest number of arraignments in quite some time. Between arraignments, bond settings and continuances, there were 105 cases, from drug charges to aggravated assault and rape cases.
The work is the result of collective efforts by all of the county’s law enforcement agencies making arrests, in addition to the court system. Whereas people can sometimes visibly see arrests and their follow-up news reports, what they don’t see is the behind the scenes work at the Monroe County Detention Center.
“There’s so much that goes on here the public doesn’t see,” said assistant jail administrator Tyler Stanford.
The Monroe County Detention Center can currently house 130 inmates, with 10 percent of the space reserved for federal inmates. The occupancy number has been decreased due to COVID-19 regulations. To date, no inmates at Monroe County tested positive for COVID-19.
As of April 8, there were 86 people detained at the jail.
“Once the grand jury says there’s enough evidence to present and there’s a warrant and an indictment, they become ours,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Jail Administrator Scotty Clark in explaining the arraignment process.
Stanford said if there is an arrest in Amory, for example, and the suspect is taken to jail and charged with an offense, the Amory Police Department’s narcotics unit would present evidence to the grand jury.
“Once the grand jury goes through and says, ‘They’ve got enough evidence to go pursue a trial or issue a felony charge, that’s when the capiases are issued, which is what we served the other day,” he said. “Once capias warrants are served, we take responsibility. We take care of the billing. We take care of having them in circuit court from that point until they get probation or go to prison.”
The time between an arrest and a court hearing varies, depending on the crime. For example, a murder charge could take two to four years from the arrest to trial due to factors such as crime lab evidence.
Many people who have been arraigned through the years are repeat offenders.
“It’s out of our hands from the point of if you’re charged with a felony two or three times, justice court judge is going to set it. They’re working on ways on trying to revoke the bond or set it higher, but there’s a state law you’ve got to go by. Everyone is entitled to a bond. We can’t refuse for them to be able to make bond. If they make bond, they have to get out. They’re not guilty until it’s proven in court,” Stanford said.
Once bonds are set, law enforcement has no control of a suspect.
Team effort
From police officers, deputies, investigators, jail staff, corrections officers and court staff, the full scope of law enforcement requires a team approach. Clark and Stanford applauded the hard work involved.
“It takes a lot of people working together to make it right,” Clark said.
In 2019, the Monroe County Detention Center had 1,356 book-ins and regardless of the pandemic, it booked in 1,680 individuals through arrests by all departments.
“The last year we had with numbers that high was in 2013, which was 1,712,” Stanford said. “As far as deputies and patrolmen, they’re getting out and working.”
Capias warrants are being put out through the National Crime Information Center, which has led to an increase in capias arrests through alerts.
For the most recent arraignment day, the jail’s staff transported 42 people either from circuit court to jail or from jail to circuit court.
“The jail staff is amazing. To do 42 transports and have 21 ready, plus we’re booking them in, that’s an outstanding job,” Stanford said.
Clark also praised the jail’s staff for their hard work.
“Me and Scotty can only be as good as our jail staff,” Stanford said. “A deputy or a patrol officer in Aberdeen, Amory or Nettleton does the hard job with having to deal with people and arrest them. Once they bring them here, it’s handing off to the jailers, kind of like an Olympic race and the torch is handing off. The jailers take over until they bond out or go to prison or whatever happens.”
He added the success of the overall process is greatly helped by coordination by county circuit clerk Dana Sloan. The circuit court district Monroe County is in includes seven counties, which means subjects are also transported to other counties.
Clark and Stanford also gave credit to increased training through the current sheriff’s administration. Clark added there is more certified jail staff compared to five years ago.
“We’ve been allowed to use our ideas and run it,” he said.
“And we’ve been trusted to run it. We’re trusted to make decisions and run the jail how we want to run it in the style of how the sheriff wants it run. We’re all on the same page with that,” Stanford said.
More than a jail cell
The Monroe County Detention Center has shifted its aim more to try rehabilitating prisoners in recent months. Each day of the week, there are either local pastors or ministries aimed to help reform inmates.
The weekly ministry includes Bro. Scott Carter on Mondays; Dale Leech on Tuesdays; movie night on Tuesday nights for the Bible study and Celebrate Recovery classes; men’s classes on Wednesdays; Celebrate Recovery on Thursdays; men’s classes on Fridays; various pastors on Saturdays; and Celebrate Recovery for women and more pastors on Sundays.
The list doesn’t include what other jail ministers do throughout the week.
“We’re stressing rehabilitation and Jesus,” Clark said.
The rehabilitation approach has made a difference in the jail’s environment.
“We’ve sent more of them to rehab. I call tell a difference with a lot of prisoners. They act different, there’s less fights, less confrontations. It gives them something to feel normal. They have a schedule they can look forward to. They’re treated like human beings.
“We put God first and want it to reflect to the inmates, and I think it’s something the sheriff has done here – this is a God-first department, and we’re serving Monroe County,” Stanford said.