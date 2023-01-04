Most tornadoes in January: 212 in 1999 and 137 in 2017.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has a 5-tier Severe Weather risk category (1-Marginal, 2-Slight, 3-Enhanced, 4-Moderate and 5-High).
Since 1999, there have been two High Risks issued in January for the United States with the last one being in 2017.
Since 1997, there have been 12 Moderate Risks issued in January for the United States.
Since 2016, there have been eight Enhanced Risks issued in January for the United States.
For Mississippi, the state has witnessed five Moderate Risks issued in January since 2000 and five Enhanced Risks issued in January since 2016. There has not been a High Risk of severe weather issued for the state in January on record.
January Atlantic Activity:
Since 1900, the Atlantic has featured six Atlantic tropical systems in January with three hurricanes (Hurricane One in 1938, Hurricane Alice in 1955 and Hurricane Alex 2016).
January Weather For Tupelo:
Average Temperature is 42 degrees.
Warmest January Temperature: 81 (2022). Records go back to 1930.
Coldest January Temperature: -14 (1940).
Coldest January High Temperature: 10 (1962)
Average January Rainfall: 4.82 inches
Wettest January: 15.24 inches (1949)
Driest January: 0.30 inches (1986)
Average January Snowfall: 1.3 inches
Snowiest January: 8.4 inches (1936)
January weather for Aberdeen:
Average Temperature is 40.
Warmest January Temperature: 85 (1952). Records go back to 1892.
Coldest January Temperature: -10 (1940)
Coldest January High Temperature: 13 (1918)
Average January Rainfall: 4.97 inches
Wettest January: 14.42 inches (1949)
Driest January: 0.59 inches (1943)
Average January Snowfall: 0.35 inches
Snowiest January: 11.1 inches (1936)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.