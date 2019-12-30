AMORY – Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan updated the school board Dec. 16 about ongoing facilities improvements at the campuses across the district.
“I make it a point to visit all campuses every week. We have used about 35 percent of budgeted funding from building maintenance/improvement set aside for the year to this point. This is a multi-year project to improve our campuses,” Jernigan said.
Jernigan said the facilities improvement plan has long- and short-term goals.
“The projected improvements are subject to change as immediate repair needs for any infrastructures take priority. Some of the improvements include additional painting inside buildings, replacing floor tile, restroom renovations, exterior window modifications, additional drainage, resealing paved parking lots and various cosmetics outside of buildings,” he said after the meeting.
In other business, Lane Kennedy was approved as a new teacher at Hatley Elementary School beginning in January.
Following a thank you presentation to Jernigan by board president Linda Bickerstaff, she was elected to serve another term as president.
Tracey Cockerham was elected as vice president, and school board member Mickey Miller was re-elected to another term as secretary/treasurer.