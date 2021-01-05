ABERDEEN – Aberdeen firefighter Cruz Jimenez graduated with the 189th class of the Mississippi State Fire Academy, certifying his career to follow one his father, Daniel, retired from in 2019.
He earned certifications in Basic Firefighter I and II and awareness and operations for hazmat. Cruz started at the Aberdeen Fire Department Dec. 3, 2019.
“It was a lot to learn, especially being green and not know a whole lot. I’ve spent my whole life here at this station with my dad, but it’s a little different learning everything,” he said. “I’d go on scene with my dad, but it’s great being able to put your hands on it and actually learn how to fight fire the proper way, especially being trained by some of the best in the county in Jackson.”
COVID-19 played a factor into the fire academy experience, including fewer people in classrooms, spacing out from the other 23 members of the class and his class having a pre-recorded graduation ceremony aired online.
Cruz began with the 188th class in September but had to be released due to food poisoning. He resumed the academy in December. Both graduating classes were the only ones at the academy at the time, which allowed them to learn from all of the instructors there.
“When I was around my dad, I was excited to go [to fire calls] and see them give back to the community,” he said. “This taught me that you can never be too prepared for anything in this line of work. The instructors told me, ‘Once you leave here, don’t ever stop learning. Always learn something new.’”