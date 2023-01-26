NETTLETON – From production to classroom needs, several employers will be available during a Jan. 31 job fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, located at 160 Verona Ave.
It is part of the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi.
“We got together with [former Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director] Chelsea [Baulch] and the CDF since we were one of the locations where United had a substantial amount of employment. We felt it’d be great to get something closer. Some of these people haven’t found employment yet. We’re just trying to accommodate the people and hope to get a few more people employed and we have talked to employers still looking for help,” Mayor Phillip Baulch.
Partners for the Nettleton-Monroe County Job Fair are the City of Nettleton, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe County, the Mississippi Department of Employment Services, the WIN Job Center and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
As of earlier this week, companies committed included the Nettleton, Amory and Tupelo Public school districts, Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding, Diversity Vuteq, Galliano Marine Services, Graham Roofing, HomeStretch, MaxxSouth Broadband, the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, Mitchell Distributing, North Mississippi Regional Center, Tennessee Valley Regional Housing Authority, Tronox, True Temper Sports, Walgreens and WR Community Services.
Interested applicants should dress professionally, bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.