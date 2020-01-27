Two men are facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the Amory Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.
According to the Amory Police Department, Willie Franks, 36, of Aberdeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.
His bond was revoked by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis for a prior felony bond. Franks is being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.
Steven Lavore Love, 38, of Amory was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Davis set his bond at $25,000. As of Monday, he was still being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.