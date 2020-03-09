Four Columbus men are facing drug charges following a joint investigation between the Amory Police Department and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit.
According to a press release from the APD, James Gregory Jenkins, 32; Niles Romireo O’Neal, 31; Antonio Dieonsico O’Neal, 32; and Ryan Christopher Jones, 33, all of Columbus, were each charged March 3 with possession of a controlled substance with intent, aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance.
Jones was charged with an additional case for possession of a controlled substance.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Brandon Davis set bond for each subject at $100,000.
As of Monday morning, Jenkins was still being held in Amory City Jail while the other three subjects were being housed at the Monroe County Detention Center.