ABERDEEN – Even though Aberdeen High School JROTC cadet Lydia Turner has taken flights before, she’s still nervous about a summertime opportunity that will teach her the ins and outs of the cockpit.
The junior is the first AHS student to be accepted to Flight Academy in Milton, Florida.
“I’m scared but I think I’m more excited than scared about it. It’s something new, and I like trying new things.
“There are two flight academies. The first one I signed up for, I didn’t get into that one. It was eight weeks long and at the end of it, I was going to get my pilot’s license. When I didn’t get into it, I was discouraged. [Outgoing AHS JROTC instructor] Major [Allen] Williams really encouraged me and told me there would be another opportunity, and now there’s another opportunity,” she said, adding he was a major inspiration to keep striving.
Williams was recently hired to run the flight simulator program at the AFJROTC national headquarters at Maxwell Air Force Base because of this work with the AHS JROTC program.
Through the three-week Flight Academy, Turner and other cadets will be in uniform, learning more in-depth about planes.
“I’ve been watching videos of students taking their first flights and I’m kind of nervous about it,” Turner said.
She has already been getting hands-on lessons through the AHS JROTC’s flight simulators.
“When we first heard about it, I didn’t think we would actually get it. I was so excited because it was my first time trying something like that,” Turner said. “My first time flying, participating and learning about it, I was ecstatic. We did a simulator where we were flying over Aberdeen, and it was amazing.”
Through the simulator, cadets go over a checklist of gauges and controls before ascending from the runway just as a pilot would do before takeoff. Through goggles and controls, they fly a range of planes such as T-6s and A36s, which is visualized from the view of the cockpit on a computer screen.
Turner was drawn to the JROTC program as a freshman because of family members who graduated from the program.
After high school, she wants to attend Texas Southern University and major in psychology. From there, she wants to enlist in the Air Force to be an officer with hopes – right now – of being a pilot and ultimately a flight instructor.
Aside from the JROTC program, Turner said U.S. History lessons on the Tuskegee Airmen helped inspire her future aspirations.
“I think it’s a big inspiration because they were African-Americans and I know right now there aren’t a lot of female African-Americans who are pilots. It makes me want to push myself more and be the first in the class and stand out from the boys and everybody else in the classroom and work harder,” Turner said.
The AHS JROTC program was recently featured in Ed Tech Magazine for its innovative lessons, which include cybersecurity, STEM curriculum and computer science, in addition to the flight simulators.