AMORY – Monroe County District 2 Justice Court Judge Robert Earl Fowlkes worked for more than 13 years in finance and rent-to-own businesses before entering the judiciary just before the turn of the century. At the end of the year, he is retiring from the bench and hanging up the robe for the last time.
“Overall, it’s been good. I’ve enjoyed a good relationship with all the agencies. I’ve probably signed search warrants in every restaurant in the county and sometimes even in the church yard,” said Fowlkes, who is also a pastor.
When he was first elected to office in 1999, he held his first civil court on the third floor of the county courthouse in Aberdeen. Fowlkes moved his chambers to Amory shortly thereafter when the county purchased the building now occupied by the Monroe County Government Complex.
He was also invited to hear cases in Tishomingo, Chickasaw and Itawamba counties through the years when needed.
In addition to serving as District 2 Justice Court Judge for Monroe County, Fowlkes also served as municipal judge in Smithville for nearly 12 years and Hatley for four years. He has also acted as a pro-tempore judge in Aberdeen since 2001.
He has some memories that stand out from his years of service, and thankfully more of them are good than bad.
“I had a case where I suspended a driver’s license of a young man where his parents came to visit me in my office and demanded that the license be reinstated that very day.”
Things got testy when it looked like the visitors were ready to rise and pull punches.
“I called in my bailiff, and they ended up going to jail that day,” he said. “I remember another case where a defendant appeared drunk twice. After spending some time in jail, he actually looked better when he came back for the third time. He was sober, fed and had a shower. Jail helped him.”
Fowlkes appraises the worst problem of law breakers to be illegal drugs.
“It leads to so many other problems,” he said.
Another festering problem Fowlkes pointed out is domestic abuse.
“In the last two years, it’s really gotten out of hand. People are getting educated in the law only to use it as a tool to see what they can get away with,” he said.
Fowlkes’ problem with the voters came to the surface with the new guidelines about bail bonds from the Mississippi Supreme Court.
“The rule of law was changed two years ago, and some changes were just not thought through.” he said.
Reaction posted on social media to his cases also didn’t help.
“People don’t understand the new guidelines for lowered bonds,” he said.
Fowlkes also expressed frustration about the fact that only justice court judges have to run on a party ticket.
“It’s just not consistent with judicial impartiality,” he said.
Fowlkes’ advice for his successor is simple and succinct.
“Be fair, treat people how you want to be treated and uphold respect for your office. You’re wearing that black robe for a purpose – act like it. Take the evidence, make your ruling and don’t look back. Handle every case the same,” he said.
Even though Fowlkes is retiring because he was voted out of office, he holds no animosity.
“I never expected to go 20 years. Somebody voted me in, and somebody voted me out. It was the people’s choice. A friend once told me, ‘If you’ll do right, you won’t have problems,’” he said.