AMORY – A lengthy two-day trial in Monroe County Justice Court last week led to rulings for a sitting member of the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen and another former board member who was under the impression he could automatically reclaim his seat following a Mississippi Supreme Court ruling days prior.
Last week’s court case stemmed from a pre-board of aldermen incident Sept. 20 in which Nicholas Holliday brought his name plate to the meeting and sat in the Ward 1 seat ready to conduct business.
The supreme court issued a ruling five days before that a 2021 election contest, which led to a special election for the Ward 1 seat, should have never happened due to sitting Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull not providing a notarized petition in Monroe County Circuit Court to contest the results of a 2020 run-off between him and Holliday.
At the time of Sept. 20’s aldermen meeting, no required mandate was issued by the Mississippi Supreme Court stating Devaull had to vacate the seat and as of last week, the mandate was still not issued.
“Had I known I wasn’t supposed to be there, I wouldn’t have been. I’m a man of character and I stand on it. Without knowledge from my attorney, the city attorney, the mayor or the city, I did not have the knowledge before I went to the meeting,” Holliday said in testimony.
After Mayor Charles Scott repeatedly told him Sept. 20 he couldn't sit at the board table, Holliday complied with Monroe County deputy William Randle and Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert in being removed, but Garth tried directing Randle to instead remove Devaull. She then left the meeting, calling city attorney Bob Faulks a crook and telling Shumpert, “You didn’t do your job, and it’s going to cost you,” on the way out of the room.
Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes also chose to leave the board room before the meeting was called to order, saying he wouldn’t be "a part of the circus."
Holliday recorded the incident on Facebook Live, and Scott provided a second video filmed by another person in the board room during the trial.
Garth briefly returned to the board room and in his testimony, Faulks recalled her bumping his seat and staring down at Devaull before retrieving something from her seat and leaving again.
“These are city leaders. They are professionals, and I think the City of Aberdeen is on a better path. We had an incident that was filmed. I think there are communication issues, but that doesn’t change the fact we’re here,” said county attorney Candace Blalock during her closing arguments.
Affidavits against Holliday and Garth were filed in justice court Sept. 29 by Scott, the same day he attended a hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court regarding Garth’s challenge to Devaull’s residency. She claims he no longer resides in Ward 1.
Attorney Walter Zinn Jr., who represented Holliday and Garth, asked if the timing of the justice court charges being filed were motivated by the timing of the circuit court hearing, which Scott said they didn’t.
“I don’t run and do anything. I go through the process,” Scott said when asked why it took nine days after the incident to file affidavits.
While Holliday was served for conspiracy to prevent Devaull from fulfilling his duties as alderman, disturbance in a public place, impersonating an elected official and not being bonded as an elected official, Garth was served for disturbance at a public place and conspiracy to prevent Devaull from serving.
“There’s no evidence she conspired with Mr. Holliday or anyone else. She doesn’t need a partner to let her presence be known at a board meeting,” Zinn said in his closing arguments. “Those who are here who have attended an Aberdeen board meeting while Mr. Holliday was in office would know if he he had any intentions, it would have escalated.”
The required mandate
Through the course of the trial, 11 witnesses described their recollections of the Sept. 20 incident and events leading up to it. Garth was not called as a witness.
Before testimony began, Zinn questioned if Scott filed the charges in the capacity of an individual citizen or as the mayor, saying the city’s special charter states an unruly board member is to be removed and fined $25. Blalock noted the affidavits listing him as mayor as a formality.
During his time on the witness stand, Faulks explained email communication from Zinn and the special judge who heard the election contest about the next steps, saying Devaull’s attorneys were ultimately included on the thread. That communication noted the mandate was required before Holliday could again serve as alderman.
During Scott’s testimony, he asked Zinn why he never informed Holliday he could not serve as aldermen at the time. In his closing arguments, Zinn admitted the communication with his client was not good.
Faulks was asked about his communication to city officials about the supreme court ruling.
“The mayor and all board members, except for Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, reached out to me about it, and I sent an email to the five out of six who contacted me. I stated a mandate had to be issued by the supreme court for it to be official,” Faulks said, noting the matter was further discussed during executive session of Sept. 20’s board meeting.
Faulks said Oct. 6 would be the earliest a mandate would be issued to allow time for Devaull’s attorneys, Lydia Quarles and Jim Mozingo, to file a motion for rehearing within a 14-day period, which they did. The matter is still pending with the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Prepared to assume duties
Scott testified about meeting with Holliday in his office days after the supreme court ruling to talk about their ideas regarding moving the city forward economically but not necessarily about Holliday returning to office.
“I didn’t advise him about the mandate since I had, and continue to have, legal counsel to explain,” Scott said.
Holliday said the meeting was to familiarize the two with each other and to get himself caught up with city business.
“I told the mayor I’d see him the next night, and we shook hands,” he said, thinking he could rightfully sit as alderman.
Before the meeting with Scott, Holliday obtained his name plate, the city’s budget and six months’ worth of board meeting minutes from the city clerk’s office. He also communicated with the secretary of state’s office regarding being sworn back in, saying it was his understanding it would be the city’s choice if he had to be sworn in again.
Judge’s ruling
As a result of the trial, Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens was not comfortable finding Holliday guilty for impersonating an aldermen. However, he was found guilty of not being bonded and disturbance in a public place. Garth was also found guilty of disturbance. The charges are misdemeanors.
Zinn and Blalock were given 15 days to submit further briefs regarding the conspiracy charges against Garth and Holliday before a ruling is made, which is also a misdemeanor.
As of last week, Stevens had not issued sentences for the guilty verdicts.
