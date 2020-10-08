ABERDEEN – A Dec. 14 court date for Mayor Maurice Howard’s embezzlement charges is moving forward regardless of a change of attorneys. During a status conference Oct. 2, Circuit Court Judge John White gave Howard until Oct. 30 to find a new attorney.
Howard’s previous attorney in the case, John Robbins, was disbarred last week, but it’s unclear the reason why.
The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office brought forth five embezzlement charges against Howard last October stemming from trips on behalf of the city he allegedly never took. Taxpayer-funded travel reimbursements from the five trips totaled $3,500.
Howard entered a not guilty plea in Lee County Circuit Court last November, and a continuance in the case was granted in February.
Howard, who was elected to his second term of office this summer, has said publicly he has evidence to prove he took the trips.