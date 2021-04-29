ABERDEEN – Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Mills, Jr. ruled for a mistrial in a murder case dating back to August 2013. However, the District Attorney’s office will have the opportunity to try the case again.
In the State of Mississippi versus Bryan Lyons, Lyons is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Teresa Ewing. The case was originally scheduled for a week-long trial in Monroe County Circuit Court and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 23.
Lyons was ordered to be held in jail without bond.
Ewing, 25, was last seen by family members on Aug. 25, 2013, and her remains were discovered by a search party volunteer 19 days later, on Sept. 13, in a wooden area 25 yards off of Peacock Alley in the southside of Aberdeen.
Several northeast Mississippi law enforcement agencies and search and rescue teams joined with volunteers to blanket parts of the city to search for her remains.
Early in the investigation, Lyons was the main suspect in the case. Family members said she left with him the night she went missing, even though he denied involvement in her disappearance.
He was charged early on in the investigation for taking Ewing’s Chevy Tahoe but released from the Monroe County Detention Center Sept. 11, 2013. After Ewing’s remains were discovered, he was taken back into custody and later released pending further answers from the investigation. He was not charged at that time.
Lyons was indicted by the grand jury and charged with first-degree murder in 2016.
The Aberdeen Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation initially investigated the case.
According to court documents, 15 orders to set the trial have been filed since Lyons’ indictment.