A U.S. District Court judge ruled a temporary restraining order last week in a case between plaintiff Roche Diagnostics and Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. versus defendant Priority Healthcare Corporation in a case filed last September.
U.S. District Court Northern District of Alabama Southern Division Chief Judge Karon O. Bowdre signed the order Oct. 25, and the court will enter a separate order in the matter for an Oct. 30 hearing in Birmingham in which the defendant will show cause why the preliminary injunction should not be issued.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court Northern District of Alabama Southern Division, claims fraudulent billing practices through Priority Care in regards to millions of dollars worth of diabetic testing supplies. Roche Diagnostics Corporation claims to have paid out $37.5 million worth of unwarranted rebates to insurance companies for test strips during a five-year period.
Attorneys on behalf of Roche asked for the temporary restraining order for protection of the company. Temporary restraining orders preserve the status quo until there is an opportunity to hold hold a hearing on the application for a preliminary injunction.
According to court documents, “the plaintiffs argue defendant Konie Minga possesses tens of millions of dollars that rightly belong to the plaintiffs and that she and others working in concert with her are likely to conceal, dissipate or spend some or all of that money before trial.”
The lawsuit claims Roche is attempting “to put a halt to a massive insurance-fraud enterprise that is being carried out by the defendants.” It alleges Priority Care of being engaged in a nationwide scheme to carry out insurance fraud, specifically to glucose test strips. According to the original filing, Roche claims 779,000 50-count boxes of Roche’s retail test strips were submitted from Jan. 1, 2013 to the first quarter of 2018.
Court documents filed last week indicate Roche submitted four affidavits and several pages of testimony of financial documents, contending the evidence “portrays Priority Care’s fraudulent insurance-fraud scheme is now undisputed; the proceeds are being held in identifiable investment accounts in the names of shell entities owned by Konie Minga; Phillip and Konie Minga withdrew or transferred $15 million from their business accounts within days after Roche filed the lawsuit; and the defendants doctored over one hundred business records produced in discovery.”
