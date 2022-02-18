AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory Charity Ball will honor the late Judy Baxter with its Outstanding Citizen of the Year award on Feb. 19 at the Old National Guard Armory.
“Mrs. Baxter was a longtime citizen of Amory and local business owner. She was a member of many civic clubs and contributed faithfully to the betterment of her community. She served as president of the Amory Main Street Association. She was also a member of the Kiwanis Club. While a member of Kiwanis, Mrs. Baxter was voted Kiwanian of the Year.
“Mrs. Baxter was a lifetime member of the Junior Auxiliary, as well as being an active member of Amory First United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her dedication, service and care for others. Our community will always remember her positive impact,” said Junior Auxiliary member Brittany Hicks.
Baxter’s untimely death last August left a sense of shock and mourning throughout Monroe County.
Aside from the Citizen of the Year recognition, the charity ball will include the introduction of the Royal Court, which includes Amory High School seniors, Jolie Bishop, Talin Fields, Madison Gallop, Hannah Hoang, Laney Howell, Hannah Moore, Riley Ray and Ally Thompson; Hamilton High School seniors, Mollie Cockerham, Rylie Escobar and Sara Vonkanel; Hatley High School seniors, Haley-Brooke Hadaway and Brianna Richardson; and Smithville High School seniors, Emma Kate Collums and Kamilah Ware.
The Spunk Monkees will provide live entertainment for the event, and doors open at 5 p.m. with the event, itself, getting underway at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the ball will fund Junior Auxiliary’s community service projects, including free school supplies, child welfare, Santa's Helpers, community improvement and Royal Court scholarships.