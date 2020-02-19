AMORY – The Old Armory will again host an evening of high style, great food and music, dancing and recognitions, as the Junior Auxiliary of Amory will host its annual Charity Ball Feb. 22.
Seventeen girls from the Amory and Monroe County school district’s high schools will comprise the court, according to chairperson and JA President Sara Wells, and the emcee for the evening will be Drew Warford.
“We will be honoring Shannon Trautman, outstanding citizen of the year, as the queen of the charity ball,” Wells said. “Scholarships totaling $12,500 will be awarded this year.”
The band Aces Wild will provide live entertainment, while the meal will be catered by Janice Bishop.
Merchants and celebrities will be among those providing items for the raffle and silent auction, including a recliner, jewelry, Mississippi State University memorabilia, gift certificates and more.
“We will also have a raffle for 10 one-day passes to Disney World. One winner will get the passes to use however they wish,” Wells said.
A limited number of tickets are available for $40 by messaging the Junior Auxiliary Facebook page. Doors will open at 5 p.m.