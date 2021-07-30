AMORY – The Junior Auxiliary of Amory will ignite excitement for the upcoming school year through its July 31 Back to School Bash, which features games, school supplies and music.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until noon at Frisco Park, kicked off by a parade starting at Country Boy’s and ending at the park. The parade route will be on Front Street instead of Main Street.
Junior Auxiliary member Megan Riggan, who is over the event, said all local schools will participate in the parade with their football teams, bands and cheerleaders. Last week she added other sport teams from some schools also committed.
“Immediately following the parade, there will be a pep rally on the stage. There will be a dunking booth, games and prizes, face painting, a concession stand and a bike giveaway. There will also be an area where we give away free school supplies,” said Sara Beth Pearson, Junior Auxiliary of Amory public relations chairperson.
DJ Ronnie Rainney will provide the music in the park, and the bike giveaway will include a girl’s bike and a boy’s bike. Riggan added several coaches from local schools, Amory Mayor Corey Glenn and Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook have committed to being in the dunking booth.
Pearson said the Back to School Bash is a good lead-in to the upcoming school year.
“It’s going to be fun. This will be a good way to kick off the school year. It will be fun for them to see all their friends again and have a good time right before we go back to school. I know this has been a really hard year, and we’re hoping this year is going to be much better for teachers and kids. We thought this would be a really good way to get the community together for a good cause and also have a little fun while we do it,” Pearson said.
The Junior Auxiliary started its school supply drive July 5, which runs through July 30. Drop-off locations are Renasant Bank, Community Bank, Larry Clark and the Amory Main Street office.
Group members will also have an area set up the day of the Back to School Bash at Walmart for people to make donations.
“You can donate supplies, and we keep those supplies for the following year and will give them away at the next year’s Back to School Bash. There will be a bus set up at Walmart that day collecting school supplies,” Pearson said.