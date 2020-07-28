Students will have the opportunity to be stocked up for the new school year through separate drive-thru supply drives in Amory and Aberdeen Aug. 1 and 2.
Junior Auxiliary of Amory will host its event Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. until noon at Amory High School. Typically, JA hosts its Back to School Bash the last Saturday of July, but the event was reconfigured into the school supply drive out of coronavirus precautions.
“We’re using the money we usually spend on inflatables and dunking booths for school supplies,” said JA President Lauren Sloan. “We hate we can’t have the parade this year because it is one of our favorite parts.”
There will be a mask requirement, and those picking up supplies must have a student in the vehicle with them. No more than 10 JA members will help at the supply drive, and they’ll be following safety precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
This year will be the first year a limited number of backpacks will be included through the supply drive. School supplies will be given out for as long as they last.
Anyone wishing to donate school supplies or money towards the supply drive may do so through the Junior Auxiliary of Amory Facebook page.
The Junior Women’s League of Monroe County will host its back to school drive-thru event Aug. 2 beginning at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 26, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N. in Aberdeen.
“For everybody’s safety, we decided it’d be better to have a drive-thru event. Junior Women’s League has several community partners who helped make this possible, and we want to thank them,” said Julia Moore, publicity chairperson for the JWL.
Community partners includes local businesses, churches and clubs. Anyone interested in donating additional school supplies or funds may do so by messaging JWL’s Facebook page – Junior Women’s League of Monroe County.
For the drive-thru supply drive, everyone must stay in his or her vehicle, and a student must be with them. There will be one bag of school supplies given per student.
“Since we weren’t able to have Easter egg hunts, we’re using some of these funds to make this possible,” Moore said.