AMORY – A junior fire academy next week through the Amory Fire Department will not only teach participants fundamental safety lessons but also establish a foundation for potential future firefighters.
It will be held July 24-27 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Jimmy Bost Fire Training Center alongside Waterway Drive.
The junior fire academy is for ages 7-12, and the number of participants is limited to 25.
“A lot of us full-time [firefighters] are volunteers in the county, but our numbers across the United States are dwindling down. We hope this program gets the kids excited. For one, it’s all about safety for them and that they know what to do in the event of a fire but for us, it’s also to recruit and train,” said firefighter Cruz Jimenez, who is coordinating the fire academy.
Participants will have the chance to learn basic lessons through lectures on fire extinguishers and conducting an evacuation plan, in addition to physical training, running through an obstacle course and seeing a car cut up with the jaws of life.
Cruz compared it to an introductory version of the state’s fire academy.
After completing the academy, each participant will receive an honor certificate and gold medal for their hard work and dedication to the program during a graduation ceremony.
“Every day of this academy will be based on one specific area of safety. We can go in-depth as much as we want to,” Jimenez said. “Now, we can actually go into them on a one-on-one level, and we have it split up in three different levels to keep it interesting for all ages and not go over anyone’s head.”
In addition to the junior fire academy, he hopes for the AFD to start an explorer program for teenagers next year.
“When you get of age, we do have a volunteer service through Amory and maybe we can get them on with a volunteer department out in the county. It’s kind of a step in the process to get to that point,” Jimenez said.
The academy is offered to children living in Amory and Monroe County who want to participate. They must meet the requirements for the application process. For more information, call (662) 256-8383.
