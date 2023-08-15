mcj-2023-08-02-news-junior-firefighters

Amory firefighter Cruz Jimenez talks to participants of the department's junior fire academy after completing a live firefighting exercise.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Thirty six younger participants of the Amory Fire Department’s inaugural junior fire academy were able to not only live like firefighters but also learn lessons to help them and their families to live safer lives.

