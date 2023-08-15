AMORY – Thirty six younger participants of the Amory Fire Department’s inaugural junior fire academy were able to not only live like firefighters but also learn lessons to help them and their families to live safer lives.
Through the day camp-type academy, elementary school-age participants were able to do physical training, learn classroom lessons, run obstacle courses and spray fire hoses while seeing first-hand firefighter exercises, such as extrication from a vehicle and a fire being extinguished.
“Something we try to enhance is having a safe place to go to if your house does catch on fire. Have that plan in place instead of thinking about it while the house is on fire and you’ve never thought about it,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
Classroom lessons also included an emphasis on smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
With the extrication lesson, participants witnessed the dangers that can come with texting and driving, which can lead to traffic accidents. Part of the lesson included the importance of wearing a seatbelt.
“We just want the kids to take something from the class and as long as they can share it with a family member or friend, maybe it will save somebody’s life down the road,” McGonagill said. “I know these days, a lot of people work from their phones and we get complacent, but we’re trying to push to be a good reminder that they don’t need to text and drive.”
Firefighter Cruz Jimenez coordinated the junior fire academy, which was held at the Jimmy Bost Fire Training Center.
“We want to be friends with the community and want the kids to know us when we come to help and save their lives. At the same time, too, one of these days, the guys teaching this class will retire and hopefully we will gain somebody interested in this who can take our positions and we can promote that as well,” McGonagill said.
The AFD is looking to begin an explorer’s program next year for teenager to learn lessons.
