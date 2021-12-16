ABERDEEN – The Junior Women’s League recognized its annual citizens of the year, and both honorees continue to make positive impacts on Aberdeen.
Even in his 90s, retired engineer Sam Jaynes continues to offer his engineering insight to help improve Aberdeen, while Latoya Fields, who is 39, continually helps secure Home Depot Foundation grants, which have helped veterans, churches, schools and nonprofits not only in Aberdeen but throughout northeast Mississippi.
They both served as grand marshals in last week’s Christmas parade.
“To be voted for something like that at such a young age…I said the path that I’m on must really be affecting people in a positive way so let’s keep doing it. Let’s keep spreading the word and doing whatever we can to help people,” said Fields, adding she was in shock when she received the phone call that was chosen as a citizen of the year.
Jaynes was recognized in 2017 as a Main Street Hero through the Mississippi Main Street Association. The award honored him for his volunteer service to help with the renovation of the Aberdeen Main Street Depot.
He has worked in civil engineering for more than 70 years and still helps with Aberdeen Main Street projects. Before retirement, he owned his own civil engineering business and has always supported Main Street’s efforts.
Earlier this year, he and local attorney Don Baker volunteered their services to prepare a deed for a piece of land donated by Buzzy and Janice Cullum for the Cross of Monroe County alongside Highway 45.
Fields said being chosen as a citizen of the year and a grand marshal in Aberdeen’s Christmas parade inspired her son, who wants to make positive contributions in his life.
“With anything – if I’m donating something through Home Depot, if I’m donating some food, it’s always a blessing to be a blessing. I can always remember there were plenty of times when I didn’t have, couldn’t get and didn’t know where it was going to come from and I’ve been placed in a situation where I’m extremely blessed but I never forget where I came from and I never forget who helped along the way. Being in a situation where you can help others, it’s always a blessing for me,” Fields said.