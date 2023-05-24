ABERDEEN – For the second time in a little more than a year, a Monroe County jury heard arguments in a 2013 murder case involving the late Teresa Ewing. The 25-year-old Aberdeen woman was reported missing by her mother Aug. 26, 2013, and her remains were found 19 days later in a wooded area alongside Peacock Alley.
Three years later, her ex-boyfriend, Brian Lyons, was indicted for first-degree murder in the case, and state prosecutors and his defense attorneys once again argued their cases in Monroe County Circuit Court.
After more than two days of testimony, the jury found Lyons not guilty in the case.
“At the end of the day, the jury’s decision is the final decision,” said Judge Michael Mills Jr. following the reading of the verdict May 24.
After roughly an hour of deliberating Wednesday afternoon, the jury was unanimous in its decision.
Lee Dulaney, who defended Lyons with his partner, Harry Sumner, said in his closing arguments questions as to when, how, where and why Ewing died are material elements investigators couldn’t answer about the crime.
“Has anyone told you how she died? No. They haven’t even told you the cause of death,” he said. “You do not have a murder weapon. We do not have a murder scene.”
Assistant district attorneys Nebra Porter and Paul Gault argued the evidence pointed to Lyons for being responsible for Ewing’s death, including him being the last person to be seen with her.
“I cannot tell you how Teresa Ewing died. I know she was last seen in Monroe County. I know she was found in Monroe County. How she died, I wish I could tell you, but it’s not a material element. I know Brian Lyons was responsible for her death,” Gault said during closing arguments.
The case was last tried in March 2022 and after more than six hours of jury deliberations, it ended in a mistrial.
Early in the investigation, Lyons was the main suspect in the case. Family members said Ewing left with him the night she went missing, even though he denied involvement in her disappearance.
He was charged early on in the investigation for taking her Chevy Tahoe but was released from the Monroe County Detention Center Sept. 11, 2013. After Ewing’s remains were discovered, he was taken back into custody and later released pending further answers from the investigation. He was not charged at that time.
The Aberdeen Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation initially investigated the case.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.