ABERDEEN – The application process for the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County’s Citizen of the Year is open until Nov. 1, and people are invited to make nominations.
The citizen of the year will be recognized during Nov. 15’s board of aldermen meeting and also help with the grand marshal duties during this year’s Christmas parade.
“We like to honor our citizens of Aberdeen because they put a lot of work into our community. To keep the city successful, it takes a village. There are a lot of great citizens who need to be recognized for the work that they do so we like to bring that to everyone’s attention,” said JWL President Jessica Smith.
People can make nominations through the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County Facebook page. There’s a Google form available for people to fill out, and paper copies of nomination forms are available by messaging the page.
Previously, one male and one female were recognized, but there will be just one citizen of the year this year.
In addition to receiving a plaque, the citizen of the year will also participate in the 2023 Aberdeen Mardi Gras parade.
JWL is also participating in its Socktober collection drive for local schools.
“We started it because some of the local schools reached out and told us they were having a problem with some students coming to school and not having socks. Some of that is out of children’s control, and we want to fill that need,” Smith said.
