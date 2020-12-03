ABERDEEN – A Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry mainstay and a driving motivator behind M.O.V. (Men and Mothers of Vision) were bestowed the honor of being named the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County’s citizens of the year. Lloyd Massey and Rhonda Moore were selected for this year’s recognition.
“Some of the criteria we looked at when we selected them were selfless, teachers, challengers, connectors and they always show up. All of our nominees had many of these traits but do they have connectors? Do they bring others to rally the community spirit?,” said JWL Public Relations Chair Tina Robbins.
This year is the second year JWL has honored citizens of the year, with Linda and Frank Record selected for last year’s honor.
“We have the shining example of the Records promoting volunteerism all year long and really shining the light on how much of a difference one person truly makes,” Robbins said.
Massey has served as food pantry director for more than a decade, and Moore has been president over the women’s side of M.O.V. since it started two years ago.
“I was blown away and I didn’t even know my name was in the hat,” Moore said. “It lets you know people are watching you, even when you don’t think they are. It lets me know I’m doing something right. That made me feel really good, and it makes me want to push a little bit harder to do what’s right.”
M.O.V. has been active in a number of community service projects such as improvements at the Aberdeen Sportsplex, citywide cleanup days, back to school drives and its own causes such as a Christmas bike giveaway and community Thanksgiving meals.
“It’s all about the type of person you are,” she said of being a motivator. “You have to encourage people. If they don’t see you doing something, they’re not going to do it. Before I get out there and say, ‘Let’s do this and that,’ they’ve got to know I’m going to do it. That’s the type of person I am. I’m not going to ask you to do something I can’t do or I’m not going to do. I like to lead by example.”
She has a passion for Aberdeen and wants good things to happen for it. In addition to M.O.V., Moore is active in her church and in the community.
Robbins noted the first two applications for Moore were nearly identical in stating she is always willing to help and reaches out to others to help for projects.
Massey started helping at the food pantry in 2004 and has been director since 2015.
“It humbles me. It’s something I didn’t expect, but I’m proud to receive it. I’m more proud for the fact to be rewarded. If it wasn’t for the pantry, I couldn’t do this. I enjoy it, and it’s my second career,” he said. “This makes me want to do a little bit better. Anything we can get an award for that helps the pantry get recognition is where it goes to. I appreciate the award and all the people who nominated me for it. I’m very, very well humbled. It’s just unbelievable.”
For its Nov. 21 distribution day, approximately 450 people were served by Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.
“We’ve all got to work together. If we’re not going to work together, we’re not ever going to get where we need to be. If everyone continues to work together, we can have more food. It acts like a co-op,” he said.
The number of nominations submitted to JWL increased for this year’s citizens of the year campaign compared to the first year.
“All of the nominees contribute and give back to the community, and it was exciting to hear back from the community of the good they do,” Robbins said.
As citizens of the year, Moore and Massey will make the inaugural loop for Christmas through Monroe in Aberdeen Dec. 10 as grand marshals and serve in the same capacity for the city’s Mardi Gras parade Feb. 5.