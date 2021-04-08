Graduating seniors at Aberdeen, Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools are invited to apply for $200 scholarships through the Junior Women’s League of Monroe County.
Applications are available through the schools’ counselors and the JWL Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/JuniorWomensLeagueOfMonroeCounty. The deadline to apply is April 23.
“Through our generous sponsors and fundraisers, we were able to double this year’s scholarships to $200. The first year, we gave out $100 scholarships to our schools in the south part of the county. Last year, we were able to give $100 scholarships to all five schools, and this year it doubled to $200 to all five schools,” said JWL Publicity Chair Tina Robbins.
Students are encouraged to apply, and the scholarships are based on need.
“We take pride in helping the children of Monroe County and as they grow, we want to continue to help at every stage of development,” Robbins said.