mcj-2022-10-19-news-bus-safety-week

This week is National School Bus Safety Week, and drivers are reminded of safety tips when meeting school buses on the roadways. 

 THOMAS WELLS/DAILY JOURNAL FILE

In support of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17-21, 2022, the Mississippi Department of Education is sharing information from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers about the importance of school bus safety.

Newsletters

Recommended for you