Local election results from June 7’s U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional district party primaries mirrored that of the entire district. Incumbent Trent Kelly (R) and Democratic opponent Dianne Black received the most votes in both Monroe County and the region.
Locally, Kelly had 1,560 votes, or 94 percent, compared to his Republican opponent, Mark D. Strauss, who had 105 votes, or 6 percent.
While Black had 644 votes, or 85 percent, in Monroe County, her opponent, Hunter Avery, had 105 votes, or 14 percent.
Monroe County’s totals reflect unofficial results.
The 1st Congressional district encompasses Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Clay, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Lowndes, Marshall, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Webster counties, in addition to a segment of Oktibbeha County.
As far as regional results, Kelly had 27,106 votes, or 89 percent, compared to Strauss’ 3,080 votes, or 10.2 percent. Black had 8,152 votes, or 79 percent, compared to Avery’s 2,154 votes, or 21 percent.
Kelly is from Saltillo, and Black is from Marshall County. She is the first Black female to secure a major party’s nomination for the congressional seat.
The two candidates will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election, and the deadline to register to vote in the race is Oct. 10.