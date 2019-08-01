Kindred at Home’s Amory team members will be canvassing the Amory, Smithville and Aberdeen areas throughout the month of August, distributing food collection bags and gathering donations for the Amory Food Pantry, Helping Hands Food Pantry in Smithville and Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, one of many benefactors of Kindred at Home’s 15th Annual Food Drive.
Kindred at Home employees across the country are placing the food collection bags at various locations in their respective communities and will collect their “harvest” during the entire month of August. The company aims to beat the amount collected in 2018, when the food drive yielded more than 300,000 meals for donation to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.
“Our caregivers often tap into community resources to best serve our patients and their families, so they know firsthand the demand for assistance placed upon food banks, pantries and other charitable organizations,” said Jill Plunkett, Kindred at Home home health specialist. “According to Feeding America, nearly 5 million senior citizens face hunger in our country and many are regularly faced with the difficult choice or buying food or paying for medical care. Ensuring that the most basic component of good health – food – is available for those in need. It is the right thing to do for a company like Kindred at Home and for the community as a whole.”
Kindred at Home’s Amory location is collecting food for the three local food pantries to help support that organization’s work on behalf of individuals and families in the community unable to afford or access an adequate amount of food.
Kindred at Home provides in-home skilled nursing, physical and occupational therapies and related services to residents of Monroe County. The Amory office is a part of Kindred at Home, the nation’s largest provider of comprehensive home health and hospice services. While its local office is staffed by area professionals familiar with the health needs of community residents, Kindred at Home’s national scope allows it to bring substantial resources to its local offices that other companies often cannot provide.
Area residents, physicians and referral sources who want to learn more about Kindred at Home’s Amory location’s services should contact Plunkett at 256-5404. The office is located at 1225 Hwy 278.