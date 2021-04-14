ABERDEEN – A group of former Lady Bulldogs basketball players is giving back to two female members of Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2021 through the Lady Dawg Foundation’s inaugural scholarship program.
Two scholarships of at least $500 will be awarded, and the deadline to apply is April 30. The foundation is comprised of 12 former players who graduated from 2009 to 2011.
“Basketball made us family and we thought, ‘What other way to give back to another senior besides trying to give away a scholarship?’ We know how expensive college is, and an extra couple hundred dollars will help,” said Michelle Stewart, president of the Lady Dawg Foundation.
Requirements of the scholarship application include two letters of recommendation, maintaining a 2.5 grade point average or higher and a three-minute video on what sisterhood means to you.
“That’s basically what we are. If it wasn’t for basketball, we’d probably be a different group of women. Because of the sport, because of Aberdeen High School, we ended up becoming family and we wanted to give back to the community,” Stewart said.
She added there are future plans for a Lady Dawg basketball camp and tournament.
Requirements and additional questions for the scholarships may be emailed to ladydawgfoundation@gmail.com.