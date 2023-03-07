ABERDEEN – A Feb. 22 public hearing regarding a rezoning request for a bar and lounge yielded support and opposition for its proposed location near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions.
The public hearing was rounded out with a petition to request a land swap for city-owned property at Stinson Industrial Site, which the board of aldermen will be presented before voting on the matter.
Last year, Aberdeen native Torrey Boykin requested his property alongside the Highway 45 bypass be rezoned from residential to commercial to accommodate a 30 and older bar and lounge. After hearing opposition from several property owners in the area then, aldermen voted 3-2 against the request.
“I want this zoned from residential property to commercial property to bring some nostalgic atmosphere,” Boykin said. “It’s a bar and lounge and a restaurant.”
He said he will not break any laws and will run the establishment by higher standards, including a required dress code.
Shea Cain asked about the possibility of the land swap.
“We’ve got land that’s never been touched,” he said of Stinson property. “You’ve got water and power and that ingress and egress is a city street.”
Boykin said last year, land offers were proposed but no one ever followed through with them. Mayor Charles Scott suggested for supporters of the land swap for Stinson property to sign a petition to present to the board of aldermen.
Recapping this year’s efforts, the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Commission approved Boykin’s request for rezoning in January, and it went before the board of aldermen, which approved the public hearing date Feb. 7.
City building official Roy Haynes said if aldermen approve the rezoning, Boykin will have to present his business plan to the planning and zoning commission for approval.
“If he comes to the table with a plan that’s not accurate, the planning board will cut it down if it doesn’t fit the area. He’s still got some hoops he’s got to jump. He doesn’t get a building because of rezoning. It gives him permission to start his blueprints and site plan,” he said, adding those meetings are open to the public.
In explaining notice to the public, Haynes said there was a 16-day period from aldermen approving the public hearing to the date of the public hearing. He added the notice was published in the newspaper and the property was posted by legal standards. Referencing a previous court case in DeSoto County, he said the period was longer than the 15 days required.
Cain asked for additional clarification as how the notice process applied specifically to Aberdeen’s zoning ordinance.
Former planning and zoning commissioner Jim Edwards read the excerpts from the city’s zoning ordinance, saying the notice wasn’t published in the correct manner.
Ahead of the public hearing, Haynes received petitions from two nearby property owners against the development.
“In the event of a written protest signed by 20 percent or more of the owners of property being within the areas zoned, or 160 feet there from, such amendment shall not become effective except by a favorable vote of two-thirds of all the members of the board of aldermen. Three or four of aldermen can’t come together and make a quorum and two or three vote to get their two-thirds. It has to be all five,” Edwards said.
He noted the two petitions received represent 40 percent of landowners within 160 feet of the property who are opposed to rezoning.
Haynes said more clarity is needed from the city attorney regarding the number of aldermen voting on the matter.
A question was asked about the entrance and exit of the property, and Boykin said he will present his business plan at a later date, including entrance and exit. There were concerns voiced if the entrance and exit has to be accessed through residential areas.
Some residents said they weren’t against the lounge but rather its location near residential areas.
“I lived in the neighborhood for 30 years. I don’t have an issue with a business or anyone who has a business but every day, I see children riding down my street on bicycles, scooters and four-wheelers. Aberdeen is a certified retirement community. I just don’t want this close to our neighborhood,” said Jennifer Rollison.
Other residents supported Boykin’s proposed development.
“One thing that I’ve been hearing a lot is an assumption that this young man is going to bring negatives – negative traffic, negative people. We haven’t even given him a chance to present his entire business process or plan. It can actually bring employment and business,” said Anthony Moore.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.