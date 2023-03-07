mcj-2023-03-01-news-lounge-hearing

JoAnn McKinney signs a petition in favor of a land swap for a potential bar and lounge. The property owner, Torrey Boykin, owns land near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions, and it was proposed to trade the land for space at Stinson Industrial Park during a public hearing regarding rezoning his property. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A Feb. 22 public hearing regarding a rezoning request for a bar and lounge yielded support and opposition for its proposed location near the Treas Lake and Meadowlane subdivisions.

