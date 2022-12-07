ABERDEEN – Aside from Aberdeen, Lann Hardware – which opened in 1879 – predates the incorporation of any other city in Monroe County. While there are 143 years of history attached to the downtown staple, a new chapter recently began as sixth-generation owners, Abby Lann McCartney and her husband, John Ross, took ownership.
The change of ownership also marked a milestone for Lann men throughout the generations.
“I’m the only guy in the Lann family who has ever retired. Everyone has always worked til the day they died. I’m very happy that my daughter and son-in-law thought enough of the Lanns’ hard work and my family to buy it so I could retire,” Walter Lann III said during a recent ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration of his career.
He said his father, Walter Jr., worked on a Friday and died that night, and his grandfather sat by the store’s water fountain until he died.
“The other two guys did the same thing. It’s not that they worked themselves to death, they just kept working. You’re lucky in life if you have a working family, and all my family works. My girls work, and my grandkids are going to be taught to work,” he said.
While he’s not fully retired yet, he reflected on having little time away from the job throughout the years.
“Being the boss only means you sign the checks. In retail, you’ve got to work,” he said.
Walter Lann Jr., better known as Big Walter, died in 2017, and Abby said her father, better known as Little Walter, has worked every day since then.
Never the plan
After Abby rounded out Little Walter and Joan’s family, which includes twins, Kirby and Leslie, the thought of any of the daughters taking ownership of the business never crossed his mind.
All three daughters, however, worked summers in the store’s paint room. Little Walter originally thought one of his sons-in-law, Nick Dimino, who owns a hardware store in West Point, could be the sixth-generation connection to the store.
Little Walter received offers from individuals to purchase the store but wanted to preserve the Lann family’s deeply rooted ownership.
“It would never be the same if it wasn’t one of us involved,” he said.
John Ross and Little Walter discussed the possibility while he and Joan were celebrating a wedding anniversary. He said he needed some time to think about it.
While scrolling through Facebook shortly thereafter, he saw a post that read, “God is working out things you haven’t even prayed for yet. He’s the God who works ahead of time,” which gave him the motivation he needed.
“It hit me, and this was before I told John Ross I’d do it. I saw this on Sunday, and Joan asked why I made this decision so fast. Sometimes in your mind you’re not thinking God’s already planned that down the road, and I think He planned it for me,” he said.
Keeping it in the family
Growing up, Abby, Kirby and Leslie realized they’d eventually end up with the hardware store but never had a plan.
“I’ve always told John Ross, ‘If we could ever buy Lann Hardware...I just don’t want it to go out of the family.’ I just felt like, ‘Who would take it over?’ Kirby and Leslie are not in the hardware field. They’re both in the medical field. I just wondered what would happen. You just can’t close Lann Hardware; you just can’t do that. You also don’t want it to not be in the Lann family,” she said.
This past summer, she said John Ross caught her by surprise by saying he offered to purchase the store from her father.
“I was shocked. They thought enough to want to do something like this, but I didn’t know they had this on their mind,” Little Walter said.
A few years ago, the McCartneys relocated to Texas but recently moved back to Mississippi. Since returning to the state, they purchased industrial contractor company Bracken Construction, along with an equipment company in Flowood.
“Wherever the job is, we’re buying from a local hardware store or having a hardware store they’ve worked with in the past ship them things. It makes sense business-wise, especially for John Ross and for me family-wise, and it really compliments each other,” she said of purchasing Lann Hardware. “If we’re ordering x-amount of anything from a hardware store we’re not connected to, we would much rather be giving it to a town we love and grew up in and, of course, a store we love.”
A couple of big lessons she learned from her father and grandfather growing up were if you don’t have it, you can’t sell it and ways to deliver quality customer service.
“Even when I had a business in Aberdeen, I always felt like I was good at knowing things like remembering how old your kids were or who your husband was. I always remember something about somebody so they always felt special. I felt like dad and papa always did that and always knew something about somebody,” Abby said.
While she and John Ross will be more connected with Lann Hardware behind the scenes, John Ross’ longtime friend, Kelly Reynolds, will run it. Walter said Abby and John Ross have expressed not wanting to change any of the look of the store, adding he thinks they’ll make the business even better.
“A lot of times, people will ask, ‘Why don’t you do this or do that?,’ When you get my age, I’m 64, and I don’t want to be doing anything else. Younger people will do different things, and they’ll make it for the better,” he said. “[Big Walter] would be smiling ear to ear. He knew when he talked to me about this that he didn’t want me to work til I was 85. He wanted me to enjoy life.”
The McCartneys look forward to the next chapter in the hardware store’s history.
“We’re completely changing the whole generation now with Lann Hardware. With the daughter of Walter Lann, you’ve got this whole other generation of husbands and grandchildren we’ve never had. It was kind of stopping and now it feels like the possibilities are endless.
“You can’t let something iconic go. Knowing if (my son) John Walter wants to work there during the summer, he can because it’s owned by a Lann or if Kirby or Leslie’s kids want to work there during the summer, all of us are going to have the same opportunity we got to have growing up, and it’s still going to be in the family,” Abby said.
