Those who have not responded to the 2020 census have one week left to do so. Simply filling out census information can help make a difference for Monroe County and its cities to stand better chances for a variety of funding sources and government representation.
As of last week, Mississippi’s total response rate was 59.5 percent, while the national average was 65.9 percent.
Monroe County’s rate was 60.5 percent, which is a half-percent increase from late August.
As far as local municipalities, Hatley’s response rate, as of last week, was 77.3 percent, Amory’s was 66.2 percent, Nettleton’s was 55.8 percent, Aberdeen’s was 54.8 percent, and Smithville’s was 51.9 percent.
The census sets the baseline for populations, demographics and locations’ standings for a number of opportunities such as road funding, grants, education funding and voting district boundaries for the next decade.
The deadline to participate in the census is Sept. 30. For more information, visit www.census.gov