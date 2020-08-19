AMORY – The late Monroe County Pastor R.D. Cline, who passed away Aug. 6 at age 72, left behind a legacy exemplifying all levels of service to all ages of people throughout his life.
Although born and reared in Oklahoma, his life from graduate studies and service in the National Guard forward centered on serving the people of Mississippi for more than 40 years.
Cline’s ministry throughout Monroe County included pastorates at East Amory Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church in Aberdeen, as well as being a senior adult pastor at First Baptist Church in Aberdeen. His final call was to New Hope Baptist Church in Hatley, where he faithfully served until his passing.
Cline’s home away from home in Amory was Meadowood Baptist Church, where Bro. Lloyd Sweatt was as close a friend to Cline as his own family.
“His greatest legacy is in his family of five daughters that have followed his example of dedication and service. He put them all through college debt-free,” he said.
As a minister of the gospel, Cline, by no means, hid behind the cloth. His strong work ethic drove him to stints of service delivering newspapers and driving a school bus, in addition to serving in the ministry in more conventional forms.
Against all odds, Cline defeated colon cancer in 2005 but succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on Aug. 6. Even while battling cancer, he managed to preach six revivals.
Some of his greatest achievements included earning his Eagle Scout badge and serving as president of the Mississippi Baptist Missionary Association. He authored two books, “The Alpha and Omega” and “Behold the Lamb.”
His personal mission to promote Christian activism led him to found Revive America Ministries, a network of prayer warriors in every state approaching 4,000 people altogether. The only area on his map with no participants is Washington, D.C.
He was widely known for his sermon “Revival: America’s Greatest Need,” which he preached throughout the United States. He focused on this theme for the rest of his life, encouraging believers to pray daily for revival.
Sweatt noted three rudimentary principles he observed in the life of his friend that he called, “Cline’s three Rs.”
“The three Rs in his life were reverence for God, respect for man and responsibility for self.”
Cline’s last posted blog was titled, What’s the truth?
His final word urged his readers to counteract the disillusionment of conflicting information or misinformation by the two-fold response of speaking the truth in love.
“Make sure that you are getting your information from trustworthy sources,” he wrote a couple of weeks before he passed away. “In every situation, the best way we can respond is to seek the Truth in God’s Word and in prayer. And let me leave you with one last thing to remember: God is still and will always be in control. That’s the truth.”