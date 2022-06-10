AMORY – Amory School District students will benefit in a number of ways thanks, in part, to memorials honoring one of its alumni and former school board members. The Quality Education Foundation (QEF) received a monetary donation last week from Patricia Stevens, the widow of the late Sam Stevens.
“The school system was so important to him, with the education and the progress,” Patricia said.
He owned Sam Stevens Motors, which was on a site now occupied by Jack’s across Highway 6 from the Glendale Shopping Center. Sam died in May 2021 at the age of 72.
He graduated from Amory High School in 1966.
“He was a senior when I taught him and back then, it was bookkeeping and not accounting. The thing I liked about Sam was he didn’t always understand what was explained that day in class and always had to stay after class,” said Dee Allison, president of the QEF.
For School Year ’22-’23, QEF is set to donate a total of $70,000 to the Amory School District through a number of funding sources.
“We pay for tutoring at West Amory and at the middle school. We pay for ACT prep classes for grades nine through 11 and for every 10th-grader to take the ACT so they’ll have a baseline in the 10th grade rather than the 11th grade. If anyone at the [Amory] CTC (Career and Technical Center) needs anything, we always help,” said QEF board member Ruth Griffith.
In addition to donations made by individuals, QEF funds have been generated through the Gilmore Foundation, the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, the Amory Rotary Club and occasionally the CREATE Foundation.
In addition to being student in the district, as an adult Sam served on the Amory School Board for 16 years beginning in 1985.
“He was very, very interested in our schools. He had kids, like normal school board members do. Amory has been known for a long time of having a good school system, and he wanted to continue that, which he did,” said David Hodo, one of his fellow school board members. “He sometimes overdid it but to a good point. He was involved every day with the school system.
Griffith described Sam as a hands-on school board member.
“I was vocational director in Amory for 10 years, and he was serving on the school board. We had several problems with the building leaking, and Sam came out there at least once a week to check on the problem until it was repaired,” Allison said.
Griffith taught Sam math in the eighth grade.
“He was a definite leader. He wasn’t always leading in the right way but he was a definite leader,” she said.
“Anything he could do, he wanted to be in charge. He liked being in charge so he could have it run the way he wanted it run,” Patricia added about his professional affiliations.
Sam encouraged her to continue her education at Ole Miss and provided a support system through her college career.
Donations to the QEF may be mailed to Quality Education Foundation, Inc.; P.O. Box 662; Amory, MS 38821.