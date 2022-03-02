AMORY – Tributes poured out last week after the loss of a well-respected leader in law enforcement. Curtis Knight, 68, died Feb. 21 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after battling health issues following testing positive for COVID-19.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Knight tested positive while putting in extra time working on a major case for the department.
He retired from the MCSO late last year but came back to work part time and was still the department’s chief deputy, a position he served under both the Crook and Cecil Cantrell administrations.
Knight began his law enforcement career in 1994 with the Aberdeen Police Department before joining the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 1996, where he served through the years as a patrolman, investigator, chief investigator, chief deputy, interim sheriff for four months beginning in August 2019 and again as chief deputy.
“Any division he was in, everybody knew – whether he had the rank or not – that’s the guy who knows,” Crook said.
During Knight’s eulogy, Crook said sheriffs, deputies and employees have left during the years, but Knight remained as a constant at the department.
“He knew what he was doing. He knew what was supposed to be done right, and that’s what you measured everything off of. He set the standard,” said MCSO investigator Spencer Woods.
The respect for Knight was widely felt, even outside of law enforcement.
“You could go to any office in this county – justice court, circuit court, 911, the DA’s office, and everyone would say the exact same thing because of his character,” Crook said.
A father figure
Through his years on the job, Knight helped mold several members of law enforcement, and one lasting impression is his level of integrity.
“Even if it put you out in a sense, your integrity came first, and I think that’s what he stood for in all aspects of the job. You do what’s right for the department, then the guy next to you, then yourself. If you live this life in that way, things will always work out for you,” said Maj. Billy Richey, who grew up with Knight’s son and remembers first spending the night at his house when he was 10 or 11. “He and my daddy both kind of raised me and they both kind of helped raise Josh, his son.”
Richey credits Knight for seeing his potential of being a law enforcement officer at an early age.
“He might have seen something in me that I didn’t know was in me,” he said.
Deputy Allen Cooley noted Knight was always big on speaking and expecting the truth.
“He was a mentor for me because he was always by the book and always did things right, which made my career – in a lot of ways – better. He was always someone to look up to,” said Capt. John Bishop.
Knight was also known to lead by example, and no one wanted to let him down in their actions.
“There’s chewings we got that probably should’ve been worse than we got, but he was always right,” said investigator Wayne Wilbanks.
Jail administrator Scotty Clark said Knight had a gift of getting the most out of people with the least amount of effort.
Knight was also always listening to calls on the radio, always a telephone call away even at 1 a.m. if a deputy needed him and always willing to listen to concerns.
“I’ve benefited from his for my entire career. In ’98 when I came here, he was my FTO (field training officer). He taught me how to be a good patrolman, how to be thorough and follow up on a case and investigate a little bit and put your heart into it. In investigations, he showed me how to do that even more meticulously. Even as sheriff coming back, I got to see him handle a few things in a four-month period, so it’s like God put him in my path for my entire career,” Crook said. “Anything good that’s said of my career, I owe it to him.”
Richey added everything positive that’s been done in MCSO deputies’ careers has been because of Knight.
“His integrity, his honesty, his passion for what is good and right and true is built into our DNA in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He’s left that imprint for years to come and not only here but as employees move on to other agencies and other jobs, that imprint is drawn across our state,” Crook said during the funeral.
He was laid to rest Feb. 25 at Haughton Memorial Park. Members of the MCSO expressed appreciation to the Amory Police Department for coordinating the funeral procession.