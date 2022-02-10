AMORY – Retired Amory surgeon Dr. Robert Cole died Feb. 2 in Amory, leaving an impression behind both from medical and faith standpoints.
“I have never had a church member that was any more passionate about his love for God,” said his pastor, the Rev. Wesley Pepper of First United Methodist Church. “He’s the kind of surgeon I would want taking care of me or my family. He had vast amounts of scripture committed to memory and regularly asked me questions that I would have to study before answering.”
Pepper said Cole led First Methodist Church in its mission endeavors for years as a volunteer, yet with the energy of someone being paid for their efforts.
“I loved the man. I am most thankful for our friendship and his witness for the Kingdom of God. He will be greatly missed by many,” Pepper said.
Cole was born and raised in Michigan, where he began his education before ultimately moving on to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine to earn his medical doctorate in general surgery. He became board certified in Boston and completed his residency in New Orleans before being recruited to Amory in 1963 by the late Dr. Richard Hollis, according to his obituary.
He served many years in private practice at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. He was a longstanding member of the Mississippi Medical Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Surgeons.
Cole was passionate about giving of his time and talents through missions and serving his patients in the Amory community for more than 33 years.
Fellow physician William Yoe, MD was among those sharing tributes to Cole.
“I moved to Amory in 1984 as a young physician. I was so pleased to find such a wonderful mentor as Dr. Cole. He and/or both of us were in the Gilmore Emergency Room taking care of patients every night those first few years,” he said.
Cole was laid to rest Feb. 6 at Amory Historical Society Cemetery.