Editor’s note: This story is the first of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
From far-fetched gossip to the release of what actually happened, a lot of misconstrued information can quickly spread when it comes to law enforcement activity, potentially tainting a court case.
With the onslaught of cell phones and social media, the dynamic of information sharing has completely shifted, putting regular citizens in the role of putting out their observations and commentary for people to see.
“Used to, you didn’t know about it until it was on the 5 or 6 o’clock news, and it was slow to get out. Now, everybody’s their own reporter, and that’s changing people’s mindsets,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long.
“When you can give the information out, be sure to give that information out so you can build that trust with the public that they understand, ‘Okay, if they will give out what can be given out, then we trust them to do that,’ instead of appearing to be secretive about it. The appearance leads too much to the imagination. You don’t want someone’s mind to be tainted by rumors, by movies, by TV, by whatever the imagination might be. You want to try to get your picture out of how you want your department to be viewed. The best way to do that is to get out what you can.”
Long said the Amory Police Department strives for transparency in putting information out to the public through its Facebook page, smart phone app and through local media outlets. The page has approximately 2,000 more followers than the entire population of Amory.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle refrains from releasing information to the media until everything has been verified and a case can be built, even if it takes a week or two.
“Once it hits the news, it’s a document, and we’d be liable for anything that’s not true,” he said. “The media can have it once I get it. If we have a shooting or a drug bust, somebody may call the media before we can even get [the suspect] to the police department. I know people want instant results, but we’ve got to be able to prove it.”
Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook said releasing every felony arrest can sometimes hinder a bigger case in the works.
“If you want a good case, you don’t want to put everything out there. People need to know that it is still happening even though it’s not on the news,” Crook said.
Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight said deputies make arrests related to smaller amounts of drugs several times a week.
“Is it all newsworthy? No, not really,” he said.
Awareness of your surroundings
Weekly police reports published on page 2A of the Monroe Journal give the public a glimpse of calls for service, such as breaking and entering and stolen property cases, throughout the cities and county.
“It gives the public an idea of what goes on while they’re sleeping. The community watch works. ‘This person was arrested and was in my neighborhood,’” Knight said of public input.
He added posting person of interest reports for felonies has been helpful in gathering information that leads to arrests. As with Crime Stoppers, an informant’s name is not needed.
Long said he occasionally issues special releases in times of high-interest calls such as a higher than average police presence somewhere.
“That information gets around so quickly, so we have to be quick in what we can give out now. We need to either address that and lay those concerns at ease or get it out there so people know what we’re doing,” he said. “For instance, we wouldn’t have an active shooter and not address it very promptly. That helps us keep the public safe. If you don’t know there’s something going on at Walmart and you walk in, you just walked into it.”
He said sometimes law enforcement has to put out information when people’s imaginations run wild.
Months ago, for example, there was a rumor that spread of a shooting at Walmart. In actuality, one Amory officer was seen working a parking lot accident with no lights on on the patrol car.
“A lot of the time when you see that social media post that x, y, z was going on at Walmart, it’s kind of like that game Password. Somebody is going to wind up making that out to be, ‘There was an active shooter at Walmart.’ It’s one of those deals where we ask if you don’t see it from us, don’t spread it.
“Our job is to make the citizens and visitors of Amory feel as safe as they can and as in the loop as they can,” Long said.
Too much information
When it comes to court cases, what evidence an agency has will eventually be known due to the defense’s motion for discovery.
“It’s not necessarily the evidence that would hurt your case as far as the defense knowing of it. What can hurt your case is the fact of when they do jury selections, they have to know if they have a predetermined idea, so you have to be sure that you don’t have their trial in public before you ever even get to a courtroom because they have that right to a fair and equal trial,” Long said.
He said media reports of eyewitness interviews may sometimes sway people’s opinions. Long added not wanting some information out in the public plays into courtroom and law enforcement strategies.
“You give the bare minimum and don’t give out your punch line. It keeps defense lawyers off guard. It’s not like we’re cheating; it’s protecting our interests,” Randle said.
He said he’ll release information about a criminal charge but not details of how his agency built evidence leading to the charge.
Knight agreed not much information can be released to the public in ongoing investigations.
“The less a lot of people know the better because of speculation, and it can hinder the work that can be done,” Crook said.
Long said one misconception people have when seeing felony press releases involves bond amounts. Those arrested receive a bond allowed by law unless a judge sees otherwise because they are innocent until proven guilty.
“Not all arrests and indictments result in a guilty verdict. The public has the perception that person is guilty,” Knight said of arrests.
Long added arresting agencies have nothing to do with what penalties or sentences a person may or may not be given in court.