Editor’s note: This story is the eighth of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs.
It doesn’t matter how many tickets law enforcement officers write per month, it doesn’t add money to add to their budgets. Moreso, it doesn’t matter how resourceful crime shows are on TV; the reality is agencies are limited to what can be done budget-wise.
“Everything costs money, whether it’s equipping a guy in uniform and giving him equipment and him going out in a car or whether it’s having people with specialties with special equipment and then having to pay for outside sources such as the crime lab. It all costs money,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long.
Annual budgets for law enforcement departments must be approved by governing boards.
“The concept to me of a budget is something that’s given and laid out, and that’s what your target goals are, but it’s not etched in stone,” said Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen. “You could have something blow up, we could have a bad disaster where we’ve had to work a lot of people overtime that would shoot the budget, just on the payroll, out of the water.”
Funding the necessities
As with any job, personnel and equipment are the most vital components. With law enforcement, training and continued certification is necessary.
“It’s hard to put a price tag on somebody’s life. When it comes to a service, a person’s knowledge and expertise are worth x-amount of dollars. You’re doing the same with law enforcement. They’re trained, and their education is what you’re paying for but you’re also paying for someone to put their life on the line for someone else.
“The days of having a person, a gun, a radio, a car, a badge and a light are gone. That used to be all you had to pay for. Now you’ve got training, your academies, extra equipment,” Long said.
There are unforeseen circumstances such as increase in the cost of housing inmates and gas prices, special events requiring extra police presence and natural disasters or train derailments.
When cases go to court, there are additional costs including lab fees, expenses for witnesses and experts to testify and paperwork.
“The courts try to offset that. We can’t ask for restitution on some of the other, but our goal is to get restitution for the victim. Sometimes you might not get a chance to get restitution because the victim doesn’t get restitution,” Long said.
The wear and tear on vehicles add to the costs.
For the Amory Police Department, the total budget this fiscal year is $2,067,830, with $1,707,000 going towards personnel. It’s discretionary budget, which covers costs such as fuel, office supplies, electricity bills and feeding prisoners, is $300,000.
Bowen said all agencies are facing difficulties being competitive to retain officers. He added through letters of resignation and exit interviews, they leave for higher salaries elsewhere.
Maintaining aging vehicles poses extra costs as well.
“I always say you can have a Sherman tank, but if you run it around the clock 24 hours, seven days a week, you’re going to have to work on it. Nothing is built to run 24 hours a day, but we do. We’re required to. That’s what it takes to keep the town patrolled,” Bowen said.
He said one public misconception people have is seeing the sticker price of Chevy Tahoes at a car dealership and thinking it’s the same cost for the patrol SUVs, but the Amory Police Department purchases them at a much lower rate on state contract pricing.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle voiced his issue with manufacturers of certain products.
“If we’ve got a radar in the patrol car, the manufacturer makes a radar detector and now we’ve got to go and upgrade our system. That’s the same way it is with the vests. You make a bulletproof vest that stops certain calibers, but then there are certain calibers that push directly through the vest. To get a vest that counteracts that, you’ve got to throw away the new ones you just bought and get the ones that withstand the new bullets,” he said. “You’ll never outgrow the manufacturer.”
He said some bulletproof vests can cost between $500 to $2,000, depending on what grade they are, and Randle said it takes 15 vests to outfit his department.
“It’s always a loophole. The business keeps growing, and the small departments can’t keep up with that because that’s the way it’s designed,” he said. “It’s a business; it’s not about saving lives. That’s the way I look at it.”
The Aberdeen Police Department benefited earlier this year from T-shirt sales through the Adopt-A-Cop program, with proceeds going towards the purchase of equipment.
“It helps us out tremendously,” Randle said of community support. “We’re always looking at some way to expand our equipment.”
He added his department needs a backup generator, since the police department, like other electric department customers, isn’t spared from blackouts.
It’s no TV show
So many crime-themed TV shows and movies show unlimited technology through some agencies. Local law enforcement, to the contrary, is limited on such resources.
“As far as what they see on TV, it is definitely TV. A lot of that stuff they use does not exist. It’s just good for ratings. If we had half the stuff people use on TV, we wouldn’t have the crime rate. We could just about figure out anything that needs to be done through a computer. It just doesn’t work that way,” Randle said.
He said in addition to the cost of such computer equipment, there are maintenance fees.
“It’s expensive, and a lot of municipalities don’t have that kind of money unless you’re Jackson Police Department or somebody who gets a lot of grants,” Randle said.
High-end cases sometimes require help from outside agencies, such as the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
“MBI works for the state. Their main job is to help local agencies that are smaller get the criminal off the streets with the resources they have. When you’re saying that, MBI has more capability, technology and resources to go a little bit further than we can,” Randle said.
He cited one certain body discovery case from several years ago as an example, saying after his department did its investigation, he then called in MBI for assistance. The case still hasn’t been tried in court.
“It still takes time, even when you have the best of equipment,” he said. “There isn’t a computer that can solve a case. It still has legs, networking and door-to-door knocking, and you still have to find facts that match what you’re presenting in court.”
Debunking the quota system
For years, people have been under the impression that they need to mind their speed towards the end of the month because more officers will be writing tickets to meet their quotas. Long disputes that myth.
“We’re not a revenue-producing entity of government. We make the same whether we do or don’t enforce laws. However, we took an oath that we will be held accountable for it if we fail to uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of Mississippi,” he said.
With tickets, the State of Mississippi gets the majority of the costs, with cities and counties receiving less funding.