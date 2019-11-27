Whether it be shopping local, taking a trip out of town hunting gifts or going to see family far away, local law enforcement urges people to be cautious during the Christmas season.
There are a number of tips people can follow to avoid falling victim to thieves.
“If you’re going shopping, please don’t put what you bought in the backseat because you’re going to lose the window and the gifts,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle. “If you put out a box at your garbage can [after Christmas], you’re telling me you’ve got a new TV, and I’m telling you I’m finding a way to steal it. Do not put Playstation 4 boxes outside. I tell people we don’t live in Mayberry.”
Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long said some criminals have figured out tactics of how to ride around and identify who has what.
“This same thought process goes towards vehicles. You have people who leave a purse or a brand new phone or iPad laying where everyone can see it, and, therefore, it causes temptation for someone trying to get it, especially if they leave the vehicle unlocked,” he said.
Randle said even though some stores, no matter where a person goes, may have good security cameras in the parking lot, professional criminals know not to park too close and to keep their face covered.
For the people traveling out of town, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings.
“We’d love for people to stay local but whether it be out of town for shopping or visiting, realize you’re in a different environment. Not only when you go to a different area do you have different people, you have different agencies. Some places you go, they don’t have as much presence as our areas. You’re in larger groups of people with less ratio of protection, so you have to heighten your sense of awareness of what’s going on because some places you are on your own, at least for a while,” Long said.
Randle urges women to not wear big purses while holiday shopping, since they could be an open invitation to be snatched.
“Black Friday is going to be real black for somebody if they get snatched. I’m not telling anyone to shoot and kill, but you have the right to protect yourself. If you’re going to carry your firearm with you, have your permits and receipt of guns,” Randle said.
Long urges people to keep cash and credit and debit cards spaced out in front pockets rather than in purses and wallets.
“They get things that are a heartache or a headache to replace but they can be replaced, and it isn’t as large of a financial burden,” he said. “I would also suggest splitting [the amount of cash in pockets]. If you’re going to a bigger city and get the unfortunate and unwanted act of being robbed and they say, ‘Give me all your money,’ hand them all your money out of that one pocket that you know has a bunch of ones in it when you’ve got your bigger bills hidden in another pocket.”
People should also be careful of keeping cash and possessions in coat pockets since it’s easy to lay them down and lose track of them.
Long added some shoppers may have strategic plans to get holiday deals at stores but they should remember to keep track of their possessions in the process.
When it comes to shopping online, he suggests for people to use PayPal and notable credit card companies offering consumer protection. People should also make sure they’re purchasing items from reputable sites.
With firearms and electronics, Randle urges people to keep records of serial numbers.
“We cannot give you back something we can’t prove is yours,” Randle said, adding he keeps a picture in his phone of his gun’s serial number.
People are also urged to not store presents in outside sheds without reinforced locks since they’re easy to be broken into easily.
“They say the employment rate is high, but I say it’s low because people are still going to steal. If you don’t work, you’re going to steal,” Randle said. “There’s no pleasant way to say it. People aren’t honest anymore.”
While at home, Long emphasizes a continued neighborhood watch concept during the holiday season. At the same time, it’s more difficult to maintain with out of town guests visiting.
“You do have unfamiliar people in your neighborhood, and it’s easier for the criminals to blend in in the neighborhood and the people just write it off as, ‘Oh, that must just be their family over there,’ and they’re actually looking through the windows to see what you have under the tree and decoration-wise and so forth,” he said.
People should inform their neighbors about what and who to expect during the holiday season. They can also ask law enforcement agencies to keep a closer check on their homes if they plan to be out of town.
As the holiday season can be stressful in several regards, Long emphasizes patience.
“Be patient with each other. Not only do you have the possibility of a physical altercation because each party is impatient with each other; when you get frustrated, your emotions take over,” Long said. “Keep your priorities right – your safety, your property and not what you’re trying to get a sale on.”