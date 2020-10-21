The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Amory Police Department are each partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a national prescription drug take back initiative. The events provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, located at 700 N. Meridian St. in Aberdeen, will host its event Oct. 23. Expired or unused drugs can be delivered on or before that date from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The Amory Police Department will host its event Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart, located at 1515 Hwy. 278 E.
“This is the first time we have partnered with the DEA. We have done this in the past with the North Mississippi Narcotics,” said APD Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver. “We encourage citizens, if they have them, let us dispose of them properly so it doesn’t get into the wrong hands. Children can get their hands on it, and these days people break into houses to get medication.”
According to a press release from the APD, the October events are the 19th nationwide event in the past decade since the program began. Americans turned in nearly 883,000 pounds of prescription drugs last fall at nearly 6,300 DEA-operated sites and almost 5,000 sites operated by state and local law enforcement partners. Since 2010, 6,350 tons of prescription drugs have been collected nationally through these events.
Weaver said people may dump unwanted pills straight into a box at the Amory event or dump the bottles with the pills still inside of them. People are asked to remove labels from the bottles though.
“It’s a precautionary measure. We never want people to throw away pill bottles with their names because it could give people the idea of who’s taking what,” he said.
According to a press release from the MCSO, items that can be delivered include controlled, non-controlled and over the counter substances. The general public is often unaware of the distinction in medication status. This program is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medication. No questions or requests for identification should be made.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box at the MCSO. If an original container is submitted, the individual should be encouraged to remove any identifying information from the label.
No effort should be made by law enforcement to count, inventory or log medications. A weight will be taken at the end of collection cycle.
All said dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrups, should remain tightly sealed in their original containers, according to the MCSO press release.
Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by bloodborne pathogens. Illicit substances such as marijuana and methamphetamines are not part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. If an individual attempts to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel should handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with department policy, according to the MCSO press release.
Vape pens or e-cigarette devices can be taken at both events only after batteries have been removed.
Collection sites will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
According to the APD press release, there are additional ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs outside of the national take back initiative, which include 11,000 authorized collectors available all year long. For more information, visit www.takebackday.dea.gov. The Federal Drug Administration also provides information about properly disposing of prescription drugs through www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and-how-dispose-unused-medications.
For more information about the MCSO event, call 369-2468 or Susan Honeycutt at 343-5595 or 319-7764. More information about the APD’s event can be found by calling 256-2676 or visiting www.DEATakeBack.com.