Even though some local law enforcement agencies are witnessing a decrease in calls for service and adapting to temporary changes due to coronavirus precautions, it’s still business as usual.
“We’re not turning our heads to crime. Contrary to what’s going around on Facebook, we’re still making arrests. If you’re putting yourself or someone at risk, you’re going to jail,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said calls have been down, citing a 35 percent decrease in calls for service March 24 as an example.
His department recently underwent temporary changes such as limiting visitors to the lobby; general reports, which don’t require an officer on the scene, being done over the telephone or by personal visits in the lobby; and not providing fingerprinting for the public as precautions.
“We’re trying to limit our exposure from one place to another to avoid being potential carriers,” Bowen said. “We’re still out patrolling, making arrests and making traffic stops.”
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said activity throughout town constituting arrests and enforcement has recently been low.
“With the coronavirus, we haven’t had much. People are still out and about but not to the magnitude where we’d have to go and disburse,” he said. “Crime has been down for a while, and I’m still pinching myself to make sure it’s not a dream.”