ABERDEEN – Since the early 2000s, the Aberdeen Police Department has assisted in passing the torch for the Mississippi Special Olympics’ journey throughout the state.
The tradition continues May 9 with the Law Enforcement Torch Run, which ends at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi for the state summer games.
Aberdeen’s leg of the run begins at 8 a.m. at the former electric department building near the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets and continues to Chestnut Street.
“It’s for an excellent cause. If you’ve ever attended one of the Special Olympics events, you’ll see the joy in those kids’ eyes for just an opportunity to participate in some kind of sport. We invite all those who’d like to run or walk to come out,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert. “The first time I went to one of the events, it was excitement I saw in the kids’ faces just getting to do something like that and how proud they felt when they finished it.”
In addition to walkers and runners, people are encouraged to show their support alongside the route. Shumpert also welcomed fundraising ideas outside of the torch run.
“This is a community thing. If you haven’t had a child with special needs or haven’t ever been to a children’s hospital, it’s a different vibe. If you go in there and don’t get a tear in your eye, something’s wrong,” he said.
For more information on how to support the Mississippi Special Olympics, call Shumpert at (662) 369-6454.
