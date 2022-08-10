BECKER – Monroe County deputies and officers from local police departments trained on how to respond to an active shooter call Aug. 4 in a reconstructed scenario to May’s Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
The all-day force-on-force training at the Advanced Learning Center was a refresher ahead of the start of the new school year.
“We wanted to make this training for what happened at Uvalde. These guys are supposed to be trained and ready for this at all times. When something happens in Uvalde, it doesn’t wake us up to the fact that we need school security and more training but as scenarios come out differently, we’d like to follow those up and train on those scenarios,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.
He said building layouts and actual scenarios could change, but last week’s training was no different from any other active shooter scenario on school campuses. Crook said law enforcement has been trained on most campuses in Monroe County.
In addition to deputies and school resource officers, investigators and transport officers participated in the training.
The exercise included simulated rounds and physical and mental conditions to make it as realistic as possible. Law enforcement had to force through the pain of being shot with the simulated rounds to overcome the active shooters. Techniques used by the Monroe County SWAT team were implemented in the training.
“You’re going to have some calisthenics in here to get your heart rate up,” Monroe County Chief Deputy Billy Richey told deputies before the first group entered the school to eliminate the threat of two active shooters.
After the day-long training, he was impressed with the performance.
“It’s in their hearts to do this. It’s a calling for them to come here and train like this. They don’t do it because they have to. Most of them are off work today and are doing it on their own. They care about the students in the county and the community. They live here and will sacrifice themselves for other people’s children,” he said.
He thanked the sheriff, board of supervisors and Monroe County School Board for supporting the training, adding it takes everyone working together towards the common goal of student safety.
Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O'Brian and members of the district's school board and administrative team attended the exercise.
Richey and Crook said parents should feel assured of their children’s safety because of such training.
“Our guys do have the training. They are going to respond. They’re not going to stand around and see how things go. We’re pushing them hard today to do that,” Crook said. “The community has got to have faith in us, and that’s why we’re doing all the things we do. Training has been such an issue for us the last two to three years because we want them to have that confidence.
“It’s not that we can prevent it. You can’t stop what’s in the heart of somebody to do. They’re going to do it. The preventive measures come from listening. Teachers, law enforcement, parents seeing things and hearing things that just aren’t right and pointing it out and sharing that communication is something big that we want to work on with our SROs,” he added.
Richey added there are more officers on duty to help with response times, and there’s one school resource officer at each campus in the Monroe County School District. School resource officers are also assigned to the Aberdeen, Amory and Nettleton school districts.
