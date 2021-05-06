AMORY – On the verge of closing, First Friends Respite Center, a nonprofit daycare for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patients, is undergoing a new direction instead as Brittney Barber is transitioning as its new director.
“It’s nothing short of a God thing. We had announced that First Friends was closing, and Brittney approached me at a discipleship group meeting with her interest to carry on the work,” said retiring director Mary Nell Dorris.
Together with the transition in leadership, the ministry is rebranding its image as a nonprofit to include more than elders battling dementia.
“I want to reach out to all elderly who need assistance, not just Alzheimer’s patients,” Barber said.
She is an Amory native who earned her degree in kinesiology from Mississippi State University and went on to work in exercise and medicine programs in Jackson, Tennessee for a couple of years before returning home three years ago with her family.
“I was working bank jobs here while waiting for an opportunity to pursue work for which I had been trained,” she said.
That opportunity came at the discipleship meeting where Barber heard Dorris make the announcement that the respite care ministry would soon be closing its doors. Barber knew immediately that her time had come.
“Twenty years of leading First Friends has been a season of loving, serving and fun. I’m excited yet, too, sad. It’s another form of grief, and I’ve been through several forms,” Dorris said.
Barber has come full circle, having worked at First Friends in its early years as a volunteer when she was a member of the Kiwanis Builders Club at Amory Middle School some 15 years ago.
Dorris will be devoting her time to finishing her book while still staying close to assist Barber with the transition.
“I will be here until she gets comfortable, or I get comfortable,” Dorris said.
First Friends Respite Center meets at First Baptist Church three days a week to provide an adult daycare for elders.
Furthermore, a support group meets monthly to help family members and caregivers with loved ones suffering from the memory loss diseases. The support group meets at 10 a.m. at First Friends on the first Monday of each month at First Baptist Church, which is located at 301 First Ave.
For more information about participating in the group, call Barber at 256-1130 or 646-0294.